SH6 between Blenheim and Nelson to reopen earlier than expected

Waka Kotahi said SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim was set to reopen at 6pm Sunday.

There was good news for businesses, commuters and holidaymakers at the top of the South Island on Sunday with Waka Kotahi announcing State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson would reopen earlier than expected.

In a statement, the agency said it meant the route, which had been closed for emergency repairs for the past seven weeks, would be open to traffic from 6pm Sunday evening.

“Hard work by road crews means repairs on SH6 between Hira and the Rai Valley have been completed ahead of schedule.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Businesses in Rai Valley and Pelorus will have no through-traffic for the next seven weeks as Waka Kotahi repairs flood damage on SH6. Video first published on November 1, 2022.

READ MORE:

* Motorists in and around Nelson face delays due to road works

* Roadworks to close Whangamoa Saddle for three nights

* Flood-hit Nelson-Blenheim highway set to reopen after three days



“Drivers, and particularly motorcyclists, need to be aware they may encounter loose chip on newly-sealed road surfaces. Extra care is recommended when travelling through these areas.

“For regular users of the route, it is important they be aware it has undergone major repairs, and the highway will have changed from how they remember it.

“Watch your speed and drive to the conditions. More road sweeping and minor tidy-up work will be done on the highway over the next few days to ensure the road is ready for increased holiday traffic,” the statement says.

Waka Kotahi reported that while the road was reopening to traffic, further work was required and this could lead to delays.

Supplied The road has been closed for seven weeks for emergency repairs to the damaged highway.

“Some further work is also planned in the repair zone for the new year to complete minor finishing works, and two reseals.

“This will see some shoulder closures and isolated short one-way sections controlled by traffic lights or manual stop/go – Waka Kotahi does not expect this work to create significant delays for road users.

“Contractors had avoided doing resurfacing work on the alternative route between Nelson and Blenheim (SH63 St Arnaud and SH6 south of Nelson) to minimise disruption for traffic.

“With SH6 reopening between Hira and the Rai Valley, we will be carrying out repairs where needed on these parts of the highway network before Christmas. Road users can expect some delays with traffic management in place operating under stop/go single lane closures,” the statement concluded.

WAKA KOTAHI/Supplied Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor says Waka Kotahi staff have gone “above and beyond” to get the road reopened early.

Meanwhile, Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor thanked Waka Kotahi for the work it had put in repairing the state highway in time for the festive season.

“Waka Kotahi staff and contractors have gone above and beyond, working long hours to reconnect Blenheim and Nelson in time for Christmas. It means we can warmly welcome back Nelson and Tasman residents who can enjoy summer time again in the Sounds and Marlborough.

“It also means those folk can once again easily access the ferries from Waitohi Picton to the North Island in time for the holiday season.

“Waka Kotahi are to be congratulated on delivering what they promised: to reopen the road in seven weeks by December 18.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor says the seven-week long road closure has had a significant impact on businesses and communities in the area.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the residents and businesses of Rai Valley, Canvastown, Pelorus and Havelock. This closure has had a very significant impact on those communities; it has not been easy.

“We in Marlborough know only too well the reality of storm damaged roads. We also know that engineering and design work to achieve resilient road repairs takes time.”

For the past seven weeks, while the road was closed to traffic, commuters between Blenheim and Nelson had to detour via St Arnaud, which added an extra hour to the journey.

People intending to travel between Blenheim and Nelson can stay up to date on the highway’s status via the Waka Kotahi journey planner.