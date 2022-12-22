How to attract native species to your backyard

Picton zoologist Ailie Suzuki shares her love and wisdom of the flora and fauna around Marlborough, on behalf of the Picton Environment Centre - Picton Dawn Chorus, Kaipupu Sanctuary and Envirohub Marlborough.

Trapping and pest control are certainly not foreign concepts in Aotearoa. With the entire country aiming to eradicate pests by 2050, NGOs, groups, government bodies and even individual advocates are banding together their efforts to bring back our native species.

Locally here in Marlborough, we are no different. The Picton Dawn Chorus and Kaipupu Sanctuary are both charities heavily involved in the humane trapping of pest species in an effort to achieve their ultimate goals of a pest-free environment.

Yes, certainly there is a need for each and every one of us to make an effort to be rid of the rats, mice, stoats and possums (amongst so many others!) that are doing so much damage to our native populations of birds, reptiles and insect fauna.

But it’s not all ‘kill and destroy’ (which, anyone involved in extensive trapping will tell you, can become a bit of a downer at times) there are certainly other things you can do to encourage the natives back into your area.

There is nothing more satisfying after such pest control efforts than hearing the chorus of wild bird and insect song coming back to an area. With fewer threats to their existence, our natives bounce back with a vengeance. Want to boost the success of these efforts? Plant natives!

Our native fauna species need our native flora to survive. Whether it is as a food source, a habitat, camouflage or a safe haven, our native plants are a huge part of the ecosystem.

The best part? Native plants are more resilient and need little encouragement or care to thrive if they are naturally found in your area.

Picton Dawn Chorus Chair Bryn Evans explains: “Encouraging native birds to your place can be as easy as incorporating certain plants into your garden. These could include kowhai, flax, kakabeak, and tarata for nectar; and wineberry, karamu, and korokia for fruit.”

Ailie Suzuki/Supplied A predator free Kaipupu Sanctuary means Kakariki now call it home.

Don’t forget to make sure the native plants you intend to plant are in fact, truly native to your area - there’s no use in trying to plant an alpine species if you live by the ocean, or a species found in the far reaches of the North Island and a warmer climate if you live somewhere prone to subzero temperatures.

To encourage our locals, Picton Dawn Chorus has recently announced its He toki a Tāne / Nature’s Champion programme.

Locals and businesses are being encouraged to nominate themselves or someone they know, who is working toward providing a safe, healthy and thriving environment for the native species. This can be through garden trapping or planting native species and food sources, or even a combination of both.

Partnering with Daltons, there is a $200 prize pack up for grabs each quarter. After a successful first round, second round nominations are now open. Jump onto the Picton Dawn Chorus website (www.pictondawnchorus.nz) to nominate someone deserving!

Ailie Suzuki/Marlborough Express The revered Kereru is right at home among native bush.

Don’t forget to tune into this column each week to learn more about our incredible Marlborough backyard - and how we at the Picton Environment Centre can help you!

Want to learn more about Picton Dawn Chorus or the He toki a Tāne programme? Drop them a line at urbantrapping@pictondawnchorus.nz or come and visit the Picton Environment Centre at 14 Auckland Street in Picton and support all three of our amazing local environmental charities: Kaipupu Sanctuary, Picton Dawn Chorus and Envirohub Marlborough