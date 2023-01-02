'They'll rip up your arms': the ecologists braving creature discomforts to save seabirds

Wildlife Management International ecologists Simon Lamb and Dan Burgin after being dropped by boat onto Titi Island for 10 days in the northern reaches of the Marlborough Sounds.

Being marooned on a remote, deserted island for weeks at a time with few household luxuries may not be in everyone’s comfort zone, but for two Blenheim-based ecology conservationists, it’s become second nature.

Simon Lamb and Keegan Miskimmin recently completed a two-year Predator Free Apprenticeship Programme before starting their conservation careers at the Blenheim organisation Wildlife Management International (WMIL), an ecological consultancy that specialises in research and the protection of native species – particularly seabirds.

Large parts of their studies and work have involved spending weeks at a time camping out under the stars on remote islands or navigating braided rivers on pack rafts to get a closer, more intimate insight into the lives of the species they’re trying to save.

Forget home comforts, they would rather seek out creature discomfort.

Lamb said nature provided the best entertainment systems of all, as he described experiencing twilight on a predator-free island teeming with bird life.

“The best thing was sitting high on a cliff around sunset and waiting for it to get dark, when suddenly thousands of seabirds return to nest after a day fishing at sea and there’s so much noise.

“On seabird islands, you wear your ear plugs all night because it’s noisy all night.”

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Commercial fishing, introduced predators and climate change are putting penguins and other unique seabirds on the edge of survival. (File video)

Earlier this year, Lamb and his colleague Dan Burgin spent 10 days camping on the uninhabited and predator-free Titi Island in the outer reaches of the Marlborough Sounds to count pairs of breeding flesh-footed shearwaters nesting on the remote outcrop.

Lamb said it wasn’t just the seabirds’ noise that could cause pain and discomfort.

“The shearwater are really feisty, I’d say aggressive. They have really sharp talons and when you’re holding them (to measure/weigh) they’ll be biting you, and they’ll absolutely rip up your arms,” he said.

Dan Burgin/Supplied Simon Lamb handles a flesh-footed shearwater to measure and weigh on Titi Island.

“But it’s the most southern point of their breeding distribution, so it’s quite an ecologically important seabird area, and it’s a beautiful island, there are tuatara on it and little blue penguins.

“When you’re doing the survey, you’re sticking your hand in burrows with a burrow scope (camera on a stick).

“My colleague Dan has had an experience of doing that and being bitten by a tuatara, so I was a little apprehensive.”

Dan Burgin/Supplied The rugged and remote Titi Island is predator-free and home to thousands of vulnerable seabirds.

Lamb said he’d also spent time monitoring king shag populations in the area – a species endemic to the region and not found anywhere else on earth.

“The Sounds are a shag biodiversity hotspot, you have almost all the species in New Zealand breeding there, but king shags only exist in the Marlborough Sounds.”

The Predator Free Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Department of Conservation Kaimahi for Nature fund. It aims to develop people who are passionate about the work and provides practical experience with a range of predator control tools, techniques and projects.

Keegan Miskimmin/supplied Keegan Miskimmin takes to the water on his pack raft to get a closer look at nesting black-fronted terns.

Having spent time on predator-free islands, and with New Zealand’s goal of becoming predator-free by 2050 programme moving at pace, Lamb described the difference in sights and sounds there could be between an Aotearoa with predators and one without.

“It’s night and day. Immediately you can notice it in all your senses,” he said.

“The dawn choruses are way different – and we get to experience some amazing dawn choruses – and on Ohinau Island, there are geckos running everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Lamb’s colleague Keegan Miskimmin spent four months living in Hanmer Springs leading a project monitoring the critically endangered tarapirohe (black-fronted terns) and tarāpuka (black-billed gulls).

Miskimmin said much of his work was carried out hidden away in the back of the truck so as not to spook the nesting birds, but other times required a closer inspection, and he would often take to the water on his pack raft to get up close to his subjects.

grant davey/Supplied Miskimmin spent four months in Hanmer Springs monitoring the critically endangered black-fronted tern.

“When it comes to conservation, people often think of the cute, fluffy bird or freshwater stuff, but a lot of it comes down to predator-control, and it goes hand in hand.

“You can’t just do the fluffy stuff, you have to put in the hard yards and the predator-control work, because it really makes a difference, and we’re noticing that day to day – I guess that’s my passion.

“The predator-free initiative is amazing, and it’s really cool to see a whole bunch of other places and communities around the country being involved in it,” Miskimmin said.

”Wildlife International was one of the companies taking part in the apprenticeship programme, and it’s been a whirlwind of experiences and great memories ever since.”