Emergency kai packages in top of south for people isolating with Covid

While many out and about enjoying the sunshine with whānau and friends, an iwi-led charity is reminding people who are self-isolating with Covid there is help available.

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust Pouwhakahaere Rauemi (operations manager) Dr Lorraine Eade said while life appeared to be getting back to normal for many, there were still large numbers of the community living with the impacts of Covid-19 in the top of the south.

“We were really busy in the build-up to Christmas because a lot of services close down over that period of time so families who were isolating were getting in quick. The Friday before Christmas Eve was frantic, we were doing kai parcels all morning and all day.

“In our rohe we will actually have more people in self-isolation now than we did this time last year and I think it’s important for those people to know, that while as a country we’re all keen to move on from the pandemic, those who still need help have not been forgotten,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Community groups still meeting the needs of those in Covid-19 isolation

* Marlborough marae first to open emergency response hub in Te Tauihu

* Sick with Covid, isolating and needing food - the reality for 8000 Kiwis



Eade said the Trust’s Te Pātaka emergency kai service would be operating throughout the holidays for whānau in need.

“While most of our staff are taking a break and our offices are closed, we have people on duty to take care of kai deliveries, and we can still be contacted via our 0800 number and via our website. We don’t want whānau who are struggling to do so in silence and wait until everything reopens. If you need help, please reach out now,” she said.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows there was more than 32,000 Covid cases recorded in the week before Christmas resulting in 78 deaths.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Te Pātaka volunteers deliver emergency kai parcels to whānau across Te Waka-a-Māui (top of the South Island).

Eade said with large gatherings making a welcome comeback, it was important to keep up to date with vaccinations.

“Māori aged over 40 have recently become eligible to receive a second booster. Now’s a good time to get it and get up to date, don’t let Covid-19 ruin summer,” she said.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 are reminded to enter their result at MyCovidRecord. From here, a range of support can be accessed. People living in Te Tauihu can also contact Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust directly by calling the Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu hotline on 0800 514 358 (9am to 3pm), or via the Te Kotahi website referral form, or by emailing awhi@kotahitehoe.org.nz.