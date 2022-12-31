Helping Māori 'soul food stuff' for honour's recipient

Picton’s Rita Keka Powick became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year's Honours List.

For Picton woman Rita Keke Powick a New Year honour is a time to reflect on those who have helped shape her life.

She became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year’s Honours List for life-long services to Māori, education and governance.

It recognises a career that has seen her hold governance positions with national, regional, iwi, marae and Māori focused organisations for more than 30 years.

“It’s a really humbling acknowledgement,” she says.

“For me, it’s not so much the deeds or the things you do, it’s the people that you touch and for me, I’m just so beholden for the many people who have been part of the fabric that makes me “me”, and without them I wouldn’t be who I am, and I'm just very humbled by that.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff.co.nz Waikawa Marae chairperson Rita Powick said getting the vaccine at the marae, rather than in a “clinical space”, made everyone very relaxed.

“When I think way back from my earliest memories of the people who have touched my life from grandparents, mum, whānau, friends and many, many colleagues. I’ve just been really blessed by being touched by so many that have done nothing more but contributed to helping me see the world the way I see it and loving the world the way that I love it.”

Powick, of Te Ātiawa and Ngāi Tahu, has been committed to enhancing te reo Māori, works as a resource teacher of Māori and has chaired the National Association of Resource Teachers Advisory Māori from 2002 to 2019.

Having been involved in marae operations since 1982, Powick is a trustee and chairperson of Waikawa Marae and has been a judge and organiser of Te Tauihu o Te Waka Manu Korero – te reo Māori oratory competitions – and leads the Taiopenga annual kapa haka event in Wairau.

Powick said none of her roles have felt like a job as she had an innate passion to help Māori be confident in who they are to help them on their journey through life.

HELEN NICKISSON/STUFF Powick (blue dress) welcomes visitors to Waikawa Marae for Health and Social Services' hui during the pandemic.

She said leading the Marlborough Lines Māori Scholarship Panel, which supports Māori into tertiary education, provided many highlights.

“I’ve been absolutely bowled over by people’s skills and energy and the pathways that they’re looking to follow. You feel so proud to read through the applications that come across our table.

“So I get a lot of pride and a lot of delight in watching those that have come through from our home base going through strong and confident in being Māori and in five, 10, 20 years time you're seeing this people helping to make the world a much better place.

“And, in terms of their confidence as Māori, for me that’s a real important part of what I believe in, so anything to help support that is not work, it’s an honour to be part of something like that. That’s just soul food stuff.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Powick has been a judge and organiser of Te Tauihu o Te Waka Manu Korero – te reo Māori oratory competitions.

Powick was also a key member of the working group that established the bilingual unit, Te Pā Wānanga, at Omaka Marae in 2019.

She co-chairs Tū Pono Te Mana Kaha o Te Tauihu leadership group, which takes a whānau ora approach to addressing whānau harm in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions, and supports iwi development as Vice-Chair of Te Ātiawa o Te Waka a Māui Trust.

Powick is also a member of Te Tauihu Tikanga Pou, established to support whānau during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has supported Kōhanga Reo development and was involved with Te Tauihu o Te Waka Māui Waitangi Tribunal Hearings.