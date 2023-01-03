Thousands party in Picton as New Year's Eve celebrations return

Thousands of revellers gathered at Picton’s foreshore to welcome in 2023.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the New Year’s Eve celebrations drew enthusiastic party goers who shrugged off any Covid-blues to enjoy Saturday's fine weather, live music and festival atmosphere.

Event organiser Katrina Lange of Pure Events Marlborough said it was great that people had the chance to get out and celebrate after a difficult year for many.

“It was so good to see so many people out enjoying themselves and being able to get together again and celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

READ MORE:

* Picton's New Year's Eve celebrations to return with a bang

* Marlborough welcomes in new decade with fireworks

* Pavlova scoffers wanted for Blenheim Christmas Festival's new attraction



“I would say there was a good 5000 or 6000, but it was certainly packed for the whole night from very early on throughout the night, and it was busier than normal,” she said.

After a somewhat mixed bag of weather in the lead up to Christmas and New Year, the skies cleared over much of the top of the south for the last week of December, bringing holidaymakers out.

The town’s bars and restaurants were packed, and the clear skies enabled families to get out the blankets and picnic baskets and lounge on the foreshore while enjoying the last evening sun of 2022.

Andy Brew/Stuff Picton foreshore was busy from early evening as thousands flocked to celebrate seeing in the new year.

Lange said, as a result, the night was a resounding success as people of all ages enjoyed the entertainment and pyrotechnics over the water.

“We had great feedback from everyone on the night, they had a great time, the fireworks were spectacular, and the music was great.

“It was very windy the day before during the set-up, but it turned around, and the weather was good, and it played ball as well, it was great” she said.