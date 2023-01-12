Vulnerable and shy, the little dolphins at home in the Marlborough Sounds

The rare and vulnerable Hector's dolphin is endemic to New Zealand and many call the Marlborough Sounds home.

Ailie Suzuki is general manager for Envirohub Marlborough on behalf of the Picton Environment Centre and Envirohub Marlborough.

Hector’s Dolphins are extremely unique and special to New Zealand in so many ways. The Hector’s are endemic, meaning they are only found here in New Zealand and nowhere else in the world.

Unlike other dolphin species that can, and often do, travel extensively in their lifetime, the Hector’s home range is generally only around 50 kilometres. They also prefer it shallow - they generally don’t like venturing into waters with a depth of over 100 metres.

This is partially why the extensive Marlborough coastline is an ideal habitat for these tiny native dolphins.

Maui63.org Scientists are hoping to use a large, fixed-wing drone and artificial intelligence to count Hector's dolphins and better protect the species.

Hector’s are generally rather indiscriminate and opportunistic feeders, feeding on a variety of food from fish to whatever they can find along the seafloor. If you see them staying down for long periods, with a few short breaths on the surface before disappearing again, they are likely busy feeding in the depths below.

Hector’s, being much smaller - only around 1.5metres in length - are in some ways more vulnerable than larger dolphin species, and can be a little on the shy side.

That’s not to say they can’t also be super social and interact with us humans, coming close enough to check us out eye-to-eye if they are feeling happy and comfortable.

If you ever see a dolphin roll onto its side, give them a wave… they are checking you out! Their eyes are designed to look below them and do not have the ability to roll around in their heads like ours do - so to look up, they either have to flip upside down, or roll onto their side.

Supplied/Ailie Suzuki The inquisitive dolphins live in highly-social groups and will often approach boats to have a closer look.

We are not entirely sure how many actually call Marlborough home, and there are varying estimates of populations throughout the South Island, with recent estimates of around 15,000 potentially living along the entire coastline.

We do know, however, that their very close cousin - the Maui Dolphin - in the North Island is extremely close to extinction with currently only an estimated 54 individuals remaining (2021 survey by DOC).

Regardless of number, it is no surprise that both these dolphins are extremely vulnerable to human impact. A huge threat are nets - particularly set nets that are designed to be set and left behind. All dolphins, including the Hector’s, are unable to swim backwards.

Once they swim into a net they don’t have the ability to swim out and being air-breathing mammals, just like us, won’t survive long stuck in a net underwater.

Supplied/Ailie Suzuki Mothers are known to be extremely busy trying to keep tabs on their curious calves.

Another is the impact of boats. Boats impact on dolphins in multiple ways. Dolphins live in a world of sound - they rely on sound to view the world around them using echolocation.

You can imagine a boat, even a small one, at full speed would impact them greatly with the noise pollution that pierces their world. In addition, boats moving too fast or erratically can, and often do, injure dolphins and other marine life.

We do have Marine Mammal Regulations here in New Zealand designed to help us protect them while we interact with them on the water, which we covered in a previous article a few weeks back. For a quick recap, and some key things to remember: approach from behind or the side, be predictable and slow down!

Have you seen a Hector in your travels? Their size and the beautiful little black, round ‘mickey-mouse’ ear dorsal fin is a dead giveaway that you are looking at a Hector’s dolphin. If you have spotted them, report your sighting. The more information we can gather about our taonga the better we can help protect them long into the future.

Supplied/Ailie Suzuki Boaties are being asked to give dolphins space and stick to the Marine Mammal Regulations when out on the water.

DOC is recording sightings in the area - simply call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) to report your sighting.

