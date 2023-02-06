Happy childhood memories inspire man's search for 107-year-old boat

Dylan Saggers of Nelson said childhood memories of the Pencarrow had left a lifelong impression on him.

The Marlborough boating community is being asked for help to find a 107-year-old wooden boat.

Nelson man Dylan Saggers has made the plea because the Pencarrow, a former gravel transporter and submarine hunter, was part of treasured childhood memories that had left a big impression.

Her last known sighting was several years ago off Ngakuta Bay in Queen Charlotte Sound.

“It brings back emotional memories, it’s a great boat, and it’s a boat I can’t get over,” Saggers said. “If anybody knows where it is or if anybody owns it, then please just get in contact.”

Saggers said the Pencarrow held a special place in his heart as he reminisced about the times he spent at sea on it as a youngster with his boat-mad father.

“My dad has owned 15 boats in his life, and this was my favourite boat. It’s something that has always stuck with me, and it’s part of me,” he said.

Supplied The Matanui 44’ 1923 Lanes (Picton) Bridgedecker is very similar to what the Pencarrow would look like.

“Whenever dad was free, we’d spend time on it. I was very young at the time, but I just recall cruising around Nelson Harbour and stuff like that.

“It’s just the little memories I’ve got – hearing it start up, smelling the diesel and just being on it with my dad. Being a little kid around a boat, watching my dad do his thing when I was five or six; it was just great, and that’s what I can take away when he dies,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF One of the last sightings of the Pencarrow was several years ago in Ngakuta Bay, Queen Charlotte Sound.

Saggers said the 107-year-old wooden boat had an interesting history behind it before it went into private ownership later in life.

“She’s quite a significant boat, she was built in 1916 for the Pencarrow Gravel Company, and she used to tow barges of gravel from Pencarrow to the Wellington wharfs.

“Then when that was done the New Zealand Government purchased her, and when the Japanese came over here to New Zealand waters (during World War II) she used to do submarine patrols,” he said.

Saggers said ideally he would like to buy the Pencarrow once he locates it with an eye to restoring it after receiving further reports it had spent time sat outside Jorgensen and Sons boatyard in Picton looking a little worse for wear.

“She looked in bad shape the last time she was last spotted, and didn’t look really cared for, but I have plans for her when I do get it.

“If she is in bad shape, then my mission is to bring her back to life. Hopefully someone out there knows something about her, I’ll keep searching until I find her,” Saggers said.

