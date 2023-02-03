Heart appeal has special relevance to dedicated volunteer

Jenny Goss volunteers for the Heart Foundation while suffering heart failure herself and will be collecting for the annual Big Heart Appeal at the end of the month.

Blenheim woman Jenny Goss has spent most of her life volunteering to help others and not even a serious health condition is going to stand in her way.

After Goss, who has volunteered for charities such as the Cancer Society for more than 20 years, was diagnosed with heart failure, she set up the Blenheim Heart Support Group to help people like herself.

Goss has also got involved with the Heart Foundation because as well as her own diagnosis, both her parents suffered from heart disease, and her partner Jim Fox had major heart surgery nearly a decade ago.

“My partner has a heart condition, he has a mechanical heart valve, and I was diagnosed with heart failure just before the start of Covid, so I’ve had an interest in the Heart Foundation itself for supporting me in my heart failure,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate among all major cancers. It's time to raise awareness about it

* How to tell if your heart valves aren't working

* No, depression won’t literally break your heart (but have a heart check anyway)



Anthony Phelps/STUFF Goss, with her partner Jim Fox, who himself had life-saving heart surgery little under a decade ago.

Goss said people suffering from heart conditions had immune deficiencies, and she had to spend large parts of the pandemic shielding from others.

“I was diagnosed in November 2019, it was a funny time because of the Covid, so that’s why it was really good to get the support group and running and coordinate it so that we could meet with other people who were like me.

“So, 12 months ago, we started up a very informal Heart Support Group for people that’ve had heart problems, heart attacks or who’ve got heart conditions, and it’s just a monthly meeting over coffee at Château Marlborough just catching up and supporting each other.”

Goss said they shared valuable tips and tricks to getting their lifestyle back on track.

“Managing your diet and your medication regime are things that you might not know unless you have someone else who’s been through the same thing to tell you what to do.

123rf Heart disease is New Zealand’s single biggest killer, claiming the lives of more than one person every 90 minutes.

“We also invite whānau to come because it’s important that the carers get supported. We get together and support each other like a family.

“People like us need this camaraderie, and it would be impossible to get it without the help of the Heart Foundation.”

Goss said there were around 18 in the group from all walks of life, with different heart conditions. “We’ve formed quite a bit of bonding in the 12 months that we’ve been together, we’re quite a lively bunch.”.

Goss was getting ready for what will be a special and busy few weeks for the Heart Foundation as it gears up for its annual Big Heart street appeal at the end of the month.

The foundation is seeking volunteer street collectors to help raise funds on February 24 and 25, with the donations going towards helping fund life-saving heart research.

Heart disease is New Zealand’s single biggest killer, claiming the lives of more than one person every 90 minutes.

Goss said she and her team from the Blenheim Heart Support Group will be at collection points at the town’s New World over the Big Heart Appeal weekend and is encouraging others.

“Just do it (volunteer). You never know, one day you might need the service, you just don’t know what’s around the corner, and if it does happen then there will be the support there to help you through it,” she said.

To volunteer as a street collector for the Big Heart Appeal on February 24 and 25 go to www.heartfoundation.org.nz/get-involved/big-heart-appeal/street-collection.