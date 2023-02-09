Kaipupu Sanctuary's Gondola Hill fundraising walk returns

Kaipupu Wildlife Sanctuary's biodiversity manager Hazel Ross demonstrating trapping to visitors at the lookout on the reserve.

Marlburians are being offered the rare opportunity to scale Picton’s iconic Gondola Hill later this month as part of a fundraising walk for the town’s award-winning environmental charity Kaipupu Sanctuary.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to bad weather, the fundraising walk is set to return on Sunday, February 19 with the local landowner allowing the public access for the day to his property and the track up to the summit of Gondola Hill, also known as Mt Collins.

Kaipupu Sanctuary chair Wendy Sullivan said the 2.2km track to the top was steep, but assured people it would be worth the effort for both the spectacular views of the Marlborough Sounds and raising money to help protect native species.

“You get an amazing view of Kaipupu, the Queen Charlotte Sound and a wee peek of Cook Strait from the top, so it’s well worth the slog.

“We are so grateful to the landowner Eric Collins for giving us this unique opportunity to raise funds. The funds will be going towards new interpretation panels for the Sanctuary,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the walk to the top takes about one hour and is fairly steep, so good footwear and drinks were a must.

“There are plenty of places to stop and enjoy the view though, it’s not a race,” says Sullivan.

Kaipupu Sanctuary is a community conservation project located beside the ferry terminal. It has a predator exclusion fence across its base, preventing most predators from access the Reserve.

Volunteers maintain 600 traps to ensure rats, stoats and possums that swim around the fence are quickly removed.

Supplied The ngirungiru, or South Island tomtit, have been spotted at the sanctuary for the first time in 17 years.

In November last year, the sanctuary celebrated a landmark moment when it was declared to be rat-free for two years.

As a result, many rare and vulnerable native bird species have been returning to the sanctuary's 40 hectares of native bush, including the South Island tomtit (ngirungiru) that was spotted last year at Kaipupu for the first in the reserve’s 17-year history.

Sullivan said the tireless work was mainly carried out volunteers whose numbers continue to grow.

“We have had seven new volunteers sign up since the beginning of the year, taking our total of active volunteers to 50. They do a variety of tasks such as trapping, working in our nursery, looking after the Picton Environment Centre and track maintenance,” she said.

Walkers are advised check in at the bottom of the track between 10am and 11am on Sunday, February 19.

Entry fees are $10 for Kaipupu Sanctuary members, $15 for non-members, while under 13s are free. Eftpos will be available and there will be a sausage sizzle and cold drinks available at the top, so walkers are advised to take some cash.

For more information, go to Kaipupu’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KaipupuSanctuary, or to register for the walk go to: https://kaipupupoint.infoodle.com/f/GondolaHillWalk2023.