FENZ announces fire ban for Marlborough south zone

The fire ban started at 8am on Thursday. (file photo)

Fire and Emergency has declared a prohibited fire season in Marlborough.

From 8am on Thursday morning, FENZ announced a total ban on outdoor fires and all previously granted fire permits suspended until further notice.

The banned fire zone includes all land in the Marlborough District south of the Wairau River including DOC land and flat land north of the Wairau River on the eastern side of State Highway 1 from Tuamarina to Rarangi.

It excludes Ministry of Defence land at the RNZAF Base in Woodbourne.

READ MORE:

* Multiple fires in Canterbury, West Coast as more water and fire restrictions issued

* Total fire ban ends for south Marlborough but risk of wildfire remains

* Fires still off limits in south Marlborough despite rain



District manager Grant Haywood said hot and dry weather had significantly increased wildfire risk.

"Any fires that do start will spread very easily and could be extremely difficult to contain.”

Haywood asked those in the Marlborough south zone to avoid any chance of causing a spark in dry areas.

"This includes welding, grinding, ploughing, mowing and parking vehicles in long dry grass.

"There is a lot more dry material around this year, and we know it only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire."