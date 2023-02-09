Junior cricketers shine over long weekend

It was great to see our WK junior cricket grades returning to action over the holiday weekend with

some outstanding performances to begin the new year including: Dylan Gifford (30), Luca Johnson

(49), Kobi Kennedy (22), Fenella Cooney (3-23), Max Campbell (2-15) Taylor Heger (2-6), Daniel Baker

(32), Spencer Gregg (2-7).

Team coaches are encouraged to use the PlayHQ platform to score and upload games with more training sessions currently being run – contact the MCA office for more information.

Celtic and Renwick have made it through to the 3rd grade T20 final to be played on February 8. Ted Small

picked up 4-14 and Blake Pitts 34no as Wairau Valley beat Celtic in their final group game despite 27

from Couper Robinson. Dane Winstanley (43), Kurtis Pincott (41) Daemyn Ireland (2-5) and Alex Neal

(4-7) helped Renwick continue their unbeaten run with a comfortable win over Wairau for whom

Sinclair Hill top scored with 48.

In the latest round of SBS Bank Senior grade T20 games Celtic boosted their final hopes with a 7-

wicket win over Wairau Valley. MBC also stayed in the hunt with a strong performance against

Renwick, Luke Pannell top scoring with 64 before Tim Petrie took 3-9 to leave Renwick well short

(Corey Bovey 30 and 2-26).

In 2nd grade T20 games Renwick’s Kirk Nicholas smashed 102 from 54 balls in their 10 wicket win over

Celtic in a re-scheduled round 8 game.

Renwick were also convincing winners in the final round robin game win over Wairau, Mark Zillwood top scoring with 55 out of 184 for 4 before bowling Wairau out for just 61, Archie Cornelius taking 4-22. It wasn’t enough for a finals place however as both UCVC and Celtic Green won to maintain their top placings.

Tom Sloan took 3-10 and made an unbeaten 58 in Celtic’s win over Wairau Valley. For UCVC Kyle Heagney top scored with 39 before Simon Muir (4-14) and Simon Clark (3-7) made short work of Celtic Gold’s batting.

In 2nd grade Div2 games Renwick Veterans (Tim May 49) defeated Celtic (Couper Robinson 32, Ryan

Clark 38 and 3-25) and Wairau Awatere beat Renwick Rugby Club with both of those sides now assured

of a place in the division final to be played on Thursday February 16.

There were some outstanding performances as the 2nd grade 40 over competition resumed last

Saturday including Tom Sutherland (100no), Liam Young (101), Jassi Brar (4-53), Ben Armstrong (65),

Harpreet Singh (42), Will Sutherland (3-35), Rikki Bovey (2-3) and Gavy Kalwan (5-12).

UCVC meet Celtic Green in the 2nd Grade Div1 T20 final on Thursday February 9 at Horton Park while the

Senior Grade final is scheduled for Friday, February 10 following the final round of games two days earlier.