Brazilian woman swims Cook Strait with a little help from a friendly albatross

Brazilian long-distance swimmer Alessandra Rossi Cima relaxes in Picton after recently swimming across the Cook Strait from Wellington.

A Brazilian long-distance swimmer has ticked off another feat from her bucket list after swimming across the “stormy, windy and very dark” 22.5 km Cook Strait in little under 11 hours.

Alessandro Rossi Cima, 49, said she battled cold seas, stinging jellyfish and bouts of inner-doubt as she swam from Wellington to Picton, but said a large albatross came and swam alongside her for an hour or and helped lift her spirits.

“The albatross was really special because it was in the early hours in the dark and bad weather, and I was in a dark place.

“The Albatross in Brazil is one of the Airforce squadrons that patrol the coast and my father was one of the pilots, but he passed, so it felt like he was there with me so that was really special, it was like he was saying ‘Are you OK? Let's do it together,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Alessandra Rossi Cima in Picton relaxes in Picton days after swimming Cook Strait from Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Swimmers battle giant jellyfish and unusual currents to conquer Te Ara a Kiwa

* Auckland teen plans to swim Foveaux Strait

* Caitlin O'Reilly becomes youngest female to swim Cook Strait



Cima said she took up long-distance swimming at the age of 40 after moving to the Middle East and has since swam some of the world’s toughest open-water routes including the English Channel, the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland.

“I started when I was 40 when I moved to Dubai. I had to quit my job to follow my husband’s path, so I had to reinvent myself and I thought swimming would be a good thing to do, and my first long swim was 800m when I was 41,” she said.

Cima, who has swum all over the globe, said her long wish-list of locations for long-distance swims stretched far and wide, but included a couple closer to home.

“Now, in my mind I have an idea to swim every corner over the oceans around the world,” she said.

Supplied Cima far from land as an InterIslander ferry sails on in the background.

“I’d love to swim the Amazon and the Sea of Galilee, it’s definitely on my bucket list.”

Cima said she decided to swim Cook Strait as it is a leg of the Oceans Seven – a marathon swimming challenge consisting of seven open water channel swims around the world.

As well as Cook Strait, hardy swimmers must also tackle the North Channel, The English Channel, Hawaii’s Moloka’i Channel, the Catalina Channel in Los Angeles, Japan’s Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco to complete the challenge.

Cima said it usually took around two years for swim spots across the channels to be authorised and organised as well as undertaking a two-year training plan.

Supplied Infinity Channel Swimming’s Jacqueline McClelland kept a close eye on Cima from the support boat skippered by local Captain Grant of Orchard Katabatic Charters.

She said no matter how well you prepare, you’re always at the mercy of Mother Nature.

”You can teach your body to learn to adapt to the cold and everything, but once you get there, it is what it is, and you have to adapt, accept and try to overcome and this is my way.

““You can overcome the challenges, but it’s open water, and you never know what Mother Nature is going to give you,” she said.

Cima said as well the albatrosses, she came across a few other native species along the way.

Supplied/Oceans Seven To help keep her energy levels up, bananas and fluids were tossed to Cima on a rope as any contact with the support vessel would have meant disqualification.

“I had some lion mane (jellyfish) encounters here also and go stung by them, there was also Portuguese man o’ war and I swam through a bunch of sea-monkeys (a type of shrimp) so I was waiting to for a whale to appear.

“Some (little blue) penguins also came along, and it was beautiful, and then some albatrosses were flying around and giving me some support,” she said.

Before flying back to Dubai to start preparations for her next challenges, Cima said she’d had the opportunity to explore Picton and the parts of the Marlborough Sounds.

“We walked all the way along the Snout Track out to the tip, and Jacqueline walked back, but I just jumped in the sea and swam back, I couldn’t myself it’s like the water’s calling me,” she laughed.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF McClelland will be supporting five more Cook Strait crossing attempts as part of the Oceans Sevens swimming challenge.

Supporting Cima on her epic swim was Infinity Channel Swimming Ltd co-founder and director Jacqueline McClelland from Northern Ireland.

McClelland was in town to oversee five more Cook Strait crossing attempts this month as swimmers from all over the globe will arrive in Picton to attempt the swim and tick of the New Zealand leg of the Oceans Sevens Challenge.

”Over this month (February) we’ve secured seven swim spots, so each swim spot will be in the neap tides (a tide just after the first or third quarters of the moon when there is the least difference between high and low water).

“We can’t swim in the spring tides when the moon is full or in its half, but we can swim when the moon is in its quarter of three-quarter, so every second week we’ll get an opportunity,” McClelland said.