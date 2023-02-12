Blenheim chef's family 'severely affected' by huge Turkish quake

Akbabas’ Turkish chef Murat Akyol’s family lived close to the epicentre of Monday’s huge quake that destroyed their houses and left them homeless during extremely harsh winter conditions.

Blenheim chef Murat Akyol has spent the last few days glued to his smartphone, gathering news on how his family is coping in the aftermath of the huge Turkish earthquake that devastated large parts of the country and neighbouring Syria on Monday.

Akyol, head chef at Akbabas Turkish Restaurant, is originally from Saniurfa, a city lying just 100km east of the 7.8 earthquake’s epicentre.

Akyol’s, who spoke through the restaurant’s manager Arni Akbabas as interpreter, said his immediate family still lived in the city and surrounding areas, and they had been badly affected the quake.

Rescue workers and medics carry a young woman rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in Akyol’s hometown of Sanliurfa, southern Turkey.

“Fortunately all my family is safe. My brothers, sisters, my mum, father and my five children all live there, and they’re all safe, but all the houses are badly damaged, and they can’t live there, so they’re temporarily staying in tents.

“It’s very cold to the extent that water freezes outside in just a few minutes,” Akyol said.

Akyol said some of his family lived in remote areas away from the city which made it difficult for survivors, many of whom are now homeless, to access aid and assistance in the harsh winter conditions.

“They need the basic necessities like food and warm shelter, nothing too complex, just the essentials.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Akbabas Turkish restaurant owners Arni Akbabas (L) Elngin Akbabas and head chef Murat Akyol are hoping to fundraise money to help the survivors of the devastating earthquake.

“There’s been an abundance of help from neighbouring countries, Western countries and even Greece, but unfortunately there’s only so much manpower, and unfortunately they’re not able to attended to everyone.

“Especially in the villages from the area where I come from, it’s quite isolated, so it’s very hard to get there, and the resources are very limited, so you can imagine there’s hundreds, maybe thousands of tonnes of concrete (to search through),” he said.

Akbabas Restaurant owner Engin Akbabas, said they were hoping to raise some funds to send home to the people of Turkey who were facing atrocious living conditions.

“I’ve heard that up to 80% of the houses are gone and the other 20% are so badly damaged they can’t be used so 100% of the people can’t live the same life as before.

“It’s a difficult time, the quake affected a huge area, and it’s winter. All the all big buildings and apartments have fallen down and people are trapped, it’s not easy.

“But I saw on the news this morning that some people survived (after being trapped under rubble for days) a little baby was pulled out, so there’s hope, but time’s running out,” he said.

Akbabas’ son Arni manages the restaurant and said their customers were asking how they can help and donate, so they are hoping to hold a fundraising event in the near future.

“We’ve managed to send NZ$2000 just to help out, but we’ve been speaking about doing some fundraising. Dad was talking about us having an allocated day when all the sales are devoted to the cause.

“We’ve personally donated but didn’t want to be a burden to anybody else or anything of that nature, I know New Zealand’s good in that regard, and we’re New Zealanders at heart,” Arni Akbabas said.