Marlburians warned of strong winds and heavy rains as Cyclone Gabrielle moves south

Marlburians are being warned to prepare for strong winds and heavy rains on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle moves south down the North Island.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor urged people make preparations ahead of the storm with strong winds expected to hit the region on Monday night with heavy downpours expected in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The MetService has issued an orange warning to expect heavy rain in the Eastern part of Marlborough south of Blenheim from 6am until midnight on Tuesday. We may see up to 160mm of rain, with peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour,” Taylor said.

“There is also a strong wind warning from 9pm tonight for 24 hours until tomorrow evening for all of Marlborough, Nelson and Buller.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff People are being advised to stay off the roads on Tuesday with heavy rain and strong winds expected to hit Marlborough over the next 36 hours.

Taylor also urged people to stay off the water, keep an eye on river levels and stay off the roads, unless for essential travel.

“People should consider staying off the roads on Tuesday and limiting travel to essential tasks only. Large ocean swells can also be expected.

“Southeast winds are expected to gust up to 120kph. Powerlines may be affected by falling trees or branches and driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” she said.

Taylor also advised people to keep up to date with the weather forecasts and said Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management were monitoring the situation closely.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

The council’s rivers and drainage team was also keeping a close eye on rainfall and river levels, particularly on the East Coast.

Meanwhile, Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver said boaties should check their moorings today.

“I also strongly recommend boaties stay off the water until Wednesday morning. The marine conditions will be pretty bad for the next two days,” he said.

Marlborough District Council is advising residents to work out what supplies might be needed and make a plan. Have materials and tools ready to repair windows, such as tarpaulins, boards and duct tape.

Identify a safe place in your home to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors. These could break in strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Bring inside or tie down anything that strong winds could break or pick up. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to wind.

Remove debris and loose items from around your property. Branches can become missiles in strong winds. Bring pets indoors. They can get unsettled by storms, and it is more comforting and safer for them to be with you.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

Windy/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle was sitting 250km north of Cape Reinga on Monday morning.

During the storm

Stay inside. Don't walk around outside. Don't drive unless absolutely necessary. Close exterior and interior doors and windows. Pull curtains and blinds over windows. This could prevent injury from flying glass if the window breaks.

Stay informed during an emergency. Listen to the radio and follow the Council’s Facebook page or website. Download the Antenno app from Google Play or the App Store to receive updates on your phone.

