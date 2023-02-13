Widespread travel disruptions expected as Cook Strait ferries to be cancelled in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle

Widespread travel disruption is expected to hit travellers in the top of the South Island over the next few days after it was decided that all Cook Strait ferry crossings would be suspended for 24 hours from 2am Tuesday.

Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver said after discussions with Port Marlborough and the ferry operators, shipping operations to and from Picton will be suspended for all ships over 350 gross tons.

“Marine conditions will be pretty bad for at least the next two days. We’re expecting wind gusts of up to 100 kph around Picton and possibly even higher in the outer Marlborough Sounds.

“I also strongly recommend boaties stay off the water until Wednesday morning. The marine conditions will be pretty bad for the next two days.

“Tory Channel will be closed from 10am tomorrow until 2pm on Wednesday, due to the predicted wave heights and wind strength.”

“These times are subject to change depending on the movement of the weather system,” he said.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said his team was contacting customers booked to sail in the next few days to rearrange travel and were closely monitoring the situation.

“Due to the bad weather expected in Cook Strait as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle we have made the decision to cancel Interislander sailings for 24 hours from 2am Tuesday – the cancellations affect 12 sailings.

“Safety is our top priority and the weather has made cancellation the only option.We have also been advised Picton Port is closed due to high wind/swell conditions until 10pm tomorrow night.Customers are being contacted, and we will review the situation tomorrow,” Rushbrook said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff People are being advised to stay off the roads on Tuesday with heavy rain and strong winds expected to hit Marlborough over the next 36 hours.

Elsewhere, Marlburians are being warned to prepare for strong winds and heavy rains on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle moves south down the North Island.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor urged people make preparations ahead of the storm with strong winds expected to hit the region on Monday night with heavy downpours expected in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The MetService has issued an orange warning to expect heavy rain in the Eastern part of Marlborough south of Blenheim from 6am until midnight on Tuesday. We may see up to 160mm of rain, with peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour,” Taylor said.

“There is also a strong wind warning from 9pm tonight for 24 hours until tomorrow evening for all of Marlborough, Nelson and Buller.”

Taylor also urged people to stay off the water, keep an eye on river levels and stay off the roads, unless for essential travel.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

“People should consider staying off the roads on Tuesday and limiting travel to essential tasks only. Large ocean swells can also be expected.

“Southeast winds are expected to gust up to 120kph. Powerlines may be affected by falling trees or branches and driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” she said.

Taylor also advised people to keep up to date with the weather forecasts and said Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management were monitoring the situation closely.

The council’s rivers and drainage team was also keeping a close eye on rainfall and river levels, particularly on the East Coast.

Marlborough District Council is advising residents to work out what supplies might be needed and make a plan. Have materials and tools ready to repair windows, such as tarpaulins, boards and duct tape.

Identify a safe place in your home to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors. These could break in strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Bring inside or tie down anything that strong winds could break or pick up. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to wind.

Remove debris and loose items from around your property. Branches can become missiles in strong winds. Bring pets indoors. They can get unsettled by storms, and it is more comforting and safer for them to be with you.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

Windy/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle was sitting 250km north of Cape Reinga on Monday morning.

During the storm

Stay inside. Don't walk around outside. Don't drive unless absolutely necessary. Close exterior and interior doors and windows. Pull curtains and blinds over windows. This could prevent injury from flying glass if the window breaks.

Stay informed during an emergency. Listen to the radio and follow the Council’s Facebook page or website. Download the Antenno app from Google Play or the App Store to receive updates on your phone.

