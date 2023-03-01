Unexpected splash of Latino flair in Marlborough Multicultural Festival lineup

Latino dance teacher Marcelo González will be showcasing his skills at Marlborough’s Multicultural Festival next month.

Renowned Latino dance teacher Marcelo González is set to play a major role in the Marlborough Multicultural Festival after arriving in town just two months ago.

The Chilean Christchurch resident had become stuck in Blenheim, on his way to catch the ferry for a holiday, when a wheel flew off a truck and slammed into González’s car.

While González walked away unharmed, his car wasn’t so lucky as it was written off from the impact, leaving him stranded in a little town he knew nothing about.

Supplied González said his dance group continues to grow, especially with harvest season approaching.

As he waited for a new car to be sorted, he started exploring the town on foot and fell in love with the place, he said.

“I found it very beautiful – I liked the green places around here, the vineyards, the wineries,” González said.

“And then I saw a poster about the morning tea at the Multicultural Centre and I thought ‘what’s morning tea?’

”My Chilean friends, who own the La Ruca food truck, invited me, so I thought ‘why not’.

“I told [the multicultural centre team] I was a dance teacher, I’m into sports and recreation, so they said ‘why don’t you move to Blenheim and work with us?’”

Supplied The Latin folklore dance group practice ahead of their performance at this year’s Marlborough Multicultural Festival.

And as they say, the rest is history. González, who last year performed in front of thousands at an All Blacks’ test match, started leading a dance group made up of multiple ethnicities and cultures in Blenheim.

González was also preparing to lead a 30-strong South American Folklore dance group at next month’s festival.

“We have people from Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Italy, New Zealand and Russia, so it’s a real mix of children, kids, families, girls and boys,” González said.

”I’m really happy to do this, because it’s my passion, and I can share my knowledge and experience here, and it makes people feel really good because if you’re living in another country across the world, and if you can bring your roots with you through music and dance, it’s a good thing.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF Families gather at Victory Square in Nelson on Sunday to celebrate cultural diversity across the Nelson-Tasman region.

”It’s a great chance to meet with people, because a lot of people in the group work in the wine industry and work 10 hours, 12 hours a day, so they don’t have a social life.

“So, this is really good way for them to meet other people, because some of them have been living here for maybe five years, but they don’t know who is who.”

González said he taught South American folklore dances which were “totally” different from some of the continent’s more famous ballroom exports such as the salsa, tango and cha-cha.

“For me, folklore is life, and you can connect to other people through the music and dance because it’s just one language,” González said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Marlborough Multicultural Festival draws thousands for the food, performance and stalls.

“So for me, it’s really important for me to do this in New Zealand to support the Latin communities. And now I can connect with other cultures, so now I’m learning about people from Asia, people from India, from Europe and from New Zealand.

“The Māori culture, for example, is amazing, it’s fantastic, they have a really rich history, so I would like to know more about other cultures to make something bigger for next year’s festival.

”We’re working really hard because we’ve only had six weeks to prepare a show for the festival, but it’s going really well. We’ve had to do extra rehearsals,” González said.

The Marlborough Multicultural Festival returns on Saturday, March 4 at Pollard Park. For more information visit: www.multiculturalcentre.org.nz