Rents in Marlborough skyrocket to an all-time high

The median weekly rent in Marlborough rose by 10% in the last year, to an all-time high of $550.

The cost of renting in Marlborough has hit a record high, hurting households that already struggle with the rising cost of living.

The median weekly rent in Marlborough has gone up by 10% since January last year, taking it to an all-time high of $550, according to Trade Me Property data for January 2022.

That made Marlborough the joint-seventh most expensive region for renters, along with Nelson Tasman, out of thirteen regions.

While the cost of renting in Marlborough was below the national median of $590, the 10% increase was more than twice as high as the overall national increase of 4%.

Jacob Howan, lieutenant at Salvation Army Blenheim, said he and his team had seen an increase in people struggling with rent increases for the past year, and particularly since Christmas as the cost of living rapidly rose.

“Rent would be one of the bigger cost-of-living comments we’re getting, certainly at the moment.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Salvation Army Blenheim Lieutenant Jacob Howan said he was seeing people every day struggling with rent increases.

Howan said the 10% increase in rents was not being matched by a similar rise in people’s wages, and this shortfall was creating a crisis.

“If you were tight before, you’re now potentially $40 to $50 behind, in short. In the last year we were already seeing large numbers of the community who were one bill away from crisis. So now they’re either a lot closer to crisis than they were before, or now they are in it.

“We’ll only expect the need to increase, over the next few months.”

Howan said the region’s notoriously low housing stock was creating the conditions for high-cost rentals and growing long-term homelessness problems.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Howan says the lack of social housing and high cost private rental market was exacerbating Marlborough’s homeless problems.

“Housing stock is the biggest issue ... in Blenheim, at the moment.”

Howan said he noticed an increase of people who had to move out of their rental, only to find they could not afford any of the rentals available.

“Quite a common story we hear is of someone being put into emergency accommodation or a motel by Work and Income, and they’re still there two years later because there’s just nowhere to move into.

“Now it’s potentially a landlord’s market, because if there’s not the stock, then people are willing to pay a premium, which prices out those who are struggling.”

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Marlborough had the second-lowest new dwelling building consent approval rate in the country in 2022, with just 45 consents granted per 10,000 people.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF PM Chris Hipkins gives a cost of living announcement during his stand up in Auckland.

Crossroads Charitable Trust manager Janine Sadd said she too witnessed people’s struggles with high rents on a daily basis, and said a profound lack of social housing was to blame, and not necessarily unscrupulous landlords.

“This situation (high rents) has been historical, it’s just always there and demand is always on the rise,” Sadd said.

“Blenheim, historically, has always been a very expensive place to live, on top of the cost of living which we know is growing exponentially, and rent is certainly one of them due to the extremely low housing stock here.

“The interest rates aren't helping, everyone probably thinks that the landlords are doing it for a profit, but they’re not, and they've got to meet rising costs themselves.

“Every time we have a natural disaster insurance costs go up for landlords and unfortunately the costs come down to the renters. It’s a situation where it is out of everyone’s control, and it’s just not bloody fair.”