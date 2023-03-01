Award-winning observatory welcomes back stargazers for long, dark nights

Omaka Observatory's chair Lee Harper, right, with daughter Emily, 14, and new astronomical binoculars, telescopes and an old school bus they have acquired over the summer months.

Marlborough’s award-winning Omaka Observatory is dusting off its telescopes just in time to reopen for the long Autumn nights.

Despite closing to the public over the summer months, Lee Harper said he and his team of volunteers at the observatory have been far from idle, collecting a host of new gadgets, four more telescopes and a Silver Qualmark tourism award.

“We’ve got binoculars that are designed to point out things in the stars, so these are designed to be used at night for astronomy, and they’re really quite cool for people to look at the moon and the stars with without having to use our telescopes,” Harper said.

“So we’ll be using them quite a lot with the kids because it’ll be quite cool for the kids to be able to explore the sky on their own.”

Harper said despite the observatory being open for less than a year, the dedication and professionalism of their volunteers hadn’t gone unnoticed.

“We got our Silver Qualmark Award, and we were quite blown away with that, that’s really quite cool.

“We’ve been polishing what we do. The tour guides have got really good at doing the presentations and I think that along with how we run the place, it’s also eco-friendly, and any money we make goes towards running the school groups,” he said.

The observatory’s other acquisitions include new Virtual Reality experiences courtesy of NASA.

”We’ve got two new VR applications, one is a NASA product with Buzz Aldrin telling the story of how they want to get people to Mars, it’s called Cycling to Mars and it tells of the technology and the steps that NASA’s going to transport people to Mars in the near future.”

The new bus would help the team transport school groups out to the observatory. It was donated by Pub Charities and the volunteers had been trained and licensed to drive the bus.

The new stargazing season would start on Friday when The Royal Astronomical Society New Zealand vice president Anthony Gomez visits Blenheim as guest speaker and to share his thoughts on the universe.

His talk on “Our Place in the Universe” would be at Bohally Intermediate School on Friday at 8pm.

Everyone was welcome to the free event. For more information contact info@omakaobservatory.co.nz.