Surfer saved from Marlborough beach by quick-thinking, off-duty lifeguards

A rescue helicopter arrives in response to a surfer who got into trouble at Rārangi on Thursday.

A surfer who got into trouble at a Marlborough beach on Thursday night was “very lucky” there were lots of off-duty lifeguards around.

The man was surfing the “three-to-four foot” waves at the Rārangi Diversion, at the south end of the beach, about 6pm when a local lifeguard – out for an evening swim “after a hot day” – spotted him “waving his arms” about 600 metres from shore.

The lifeguard quickly came to shore and alerted his sister, Rārangi Surf Life Saving club captain, and Rārangi local, Tara Smith.

Smith said she ran across the road to get another club member and together they “made a very quick plan”.

READ MORE:

* Lifeguards' life-saving efforts at Waitārere Beach

* Surfer death a 'freak accident', leaves community with questions

* 'It's certainly not Baywatch': The truth about being a lifeguard



The plan was for Smith’s brother and the other member to get to the inflatable rescue boat at the club’s base at Whites Bay – two bays over from the northern end of Rārangi Beach. Smith knew it would be 40 minutes before they could get to the surfer.

Smith got her father on the phone and told him to call 111, stay on the line with them and keep eyes on the surfer.

Smith, in the meantime, grabbed her surf ski from the shed, which she had for competitions, and started paddling out, with her phone in a waterproof case.

Stuff A woman on a surf ski at Whites Bay (File photo).

The senior volunteer lifeguard knew that once she was on the water it would be “hard to spot them”. While surf skis weren’t “typically used in rescues”, Smith thought if she could get to the surfer she could at least reassure them help was on the way.

In the end, Smith and the rescue boat reached the surfer – who they didn’t recognise as a local – at the same time. He was pulled onto the boat and taken back to Whites Bay, where police, ambulance and a rescue helicopter were waiting. The surfer was “distressed”, but otherwise fine, Smith said.

“We’re really, really pleased. It was a really good outcome,” she said. “He was very lucky there were lots of lifeguards around.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF With the rescue boat a couple of bays over, Rārangi local Tara Smith grabbed her surf ski from the shed and started paddling out to the “distressed” surfer.

Smith said she found out after, at the debrief, another young lifeguard with the club had also tried to get out to the surfer but couldn’t, and “couldn’t risk his own life”.

Smith said the Rārangi Diversion was popular with surfers and fishers, and wasn’t particularly dangerous. She, too, surfed out there, but said there was an “inherent risk with surfing, right”.

“Every day can be different. That’s the beaches in New Zealand.”

But the south Rārangi surf spot was close to a river mouth, and there were northwest offshore winds on Thursday night. That, along with the “big surf conditions” and “not having local knowledge”, likely played a part in the surfer getting into trouble, Smith said.

“We assume it was a combination of these things.”

Smith said it would be great to have more Marlburians join the surf life-saving club to help respond to incidents.