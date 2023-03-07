Scottish swimmer conquers Cook Strait in record time

Scotland's Andy Donaldson has made a record swim across Cook Strait of 4 hrs 33.5 minutes from Picton to Wellington.

A Scottish swimmer has broken the world record for the fastest swim across Cook Strait.

Andrew Donaldson took on the 22.5 km swim from Perano Head in the Marlborough Sounds to Wellington during the early hours of Tuesday morning, finishing the crossing in 4 hours and 33.5 minutes, four minutes faster than the previous record set by Kiwi Casey Glover in 2008.

Donaldson, who was based in Perth, Australia, said he couldn’t have asked for a better swim during his New Zealand leg of the Ocean Sevens endurance swimming challenge, across Cook Strait.

“We really got off to a good pace at the start to get out of some localised currents, and once we were through that, after the first hour it just turned dead calm, and it was a real joy to swim in,” Donaldson said.

READ MORE:

* Brazilian woman swims Cook Strait with a little help from a friendly albatross

* Timaru dentist preparing to swim the Cook Strait

* Getting the family back together ... all 1000 of them



“As soon as the wind dropped, the whole ocean just turned into glass – it was just incredible, a big full moon, and the silhouettes of the hills of the Marlborough Sounds was just quite spectacular.

“When we started to approach the finish we started to turning our attention to the record, and it was quite and an exciting finish, and it really did go down to the wire.”

Donaldson had completed the crossing in just under an hour longer than an Interislander ferry ride, albeit on a much shorter route.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Donaldson flies the flag of Scotland on the Picton foreshore, as well as one for his cause, Black Dog Institute.

Donaldson said he was taking part in the Oceans Sevens endurance swimming to challenge himself and to raise money for mental health research back in Australia, something very close to his heart.

He said he had been swimming competitively for most of his life, but when he missed out on a place in the Indonesian Olympic swimming team, his life took a downward turn.

“Making the Olympics had always been a lifelong dream of mine, but things didn’t quite work out as I’d planned in swimming, so I ended up leaving the sport quite unsatisfied and unhappy,” he said.

He was working as an accountant at the time. “I threw myself into my work to fill the void,” he said.

“Working long hours, it’s quite easy to forget to look after your health and maintain that balance, so several years of that all added up and in 2019 it all came to a head.

“I realised I needed to stop and reassess, and take stock, and value what’s important in life, so I quit my job in 2019.”

Donaldson then set off travelling, but this was quickly curtailed by the pandemic, and he found himself back at home in Perth.

Anthony Phelps/stuff Organiser Jacqueline McClelland, left, has helped Donaldson claim his win.

“During the lockdowns I found myself back in the water, and finding myself really enjoying my swimming again.

“Having that access to the community and really good people around me helped me through me some of my toughest times, and rediscover my passion for this sport, that ultimately led to this,” he said, sitting on the Picton foreshore after completing his epic swim.

“You can have the best plans in the world and sometimes things don’t go according to them. For me that’s quite like life, you go on with this best intentions, but curve balls come your way,” Donaldson said.

“There were a few times I was swimming along and was just thinking, ‘Any second something could come up and get me,” but I could see the guys on the boat all the time and that was really reassuring.

“And again it comes back to that mental aspect and that parallel with life – you're never alone, there’s always someone there to help.”