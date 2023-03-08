No orrery piece of art: Kinetic sculpture adds celestial shine to Blenheim CBD

Designer Robin Rawstorne on celestial shine duty as Blenheim's newest piece of public art is installed on Wednesday.

What do Anish Kapoor and the Blenheim Business Association have in common?

Give up? They have the same polished sphere guy. Who would have thought it?

But, yes, the company behind Blenheim’s newest artwork – as part of the Marlborough Mile project – also boasts the celebrated, and knighted, British-Indian sculptor among its clients.

And while Global Stainless might have seen their Kapoor creations grace the likes of the Royal Academy of Arts, in London, and the Spanish Guggenheim Museum, in Bilbao – Adam’s Place, in the centre of Blenheim, can be quite arty too.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Robin Rawstorne gives his sculpture, called Tama-nui-te-rā, one last clean before coming down.

It had a large stone hand holding a coin until recently. It was called ‘Heads Nor Tails’, and warned against a life focused solely on financial gain. Woah, deep.

But it’s been bumped down the road to make way for the new Global Stainless piece, an 8m stainless steel sculpture, designed by Robin Rawstorne, who had always wanted to do something based on an orrery (a mechanical model of the solar system, to save you a Google).

The shiny kinetic sculpture features the Sun, the Earth and the Moon. A disc at the bottom can be turned by the public to make the Moon go around the Earth and the Earth go around the Sun, like any good orrery should.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Adam Carrington and James Stagg, of CMT, helped put the 8m kinetic sculpture up at Adam’s Place, in Blenheim, on Wednesday.

It was commissioned by the Blenheim Business Association for its Marlborough Mile project, a walking circuit around the town, and celebrates the sun, because Blenheim rightly or wrongly calls itself the sunniest place in New Zealand, and “our place in the solar system”.

The sculpture is called Tama-nui-te-rā, which in Māori mythology is the personification of the Sun.

It was installed on Wednesday, with Rawstorne onsite to make sure everything was looking just right, and that the light in the Sun “pulsed” properly when it came on at night.

But for Rawstorne, one of the highlights of the project was getting his design built by the “Kiwi geniuses” at Global Stainless, in Hāwera.

“They have made significant artworks for Anish Kapoor. We were very lucky to get them to make it,” he said in between fielding questions from fascinated passersby. “They are Kiwi geniuses ... with stuff around the world.”

The other big thing for Auckland-based Rawstorne was getting the public engaged, hence the disc at the bottom for people to turn.

”I’m all about people touching art,” Rawstorne said, but especially for an orrery, he added, thinking it might help children understand things like planetary movements and eclipses.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The masts of historic service ship, The Echo, in white, at the Quays Marlborough Mile site, dedicated to the region’s heritage and culture.

The Marlborough Mile was a 1.3-kilometre walkway around Blenheim’s CBD, celebrating Marlborough’s identity. Sites in the Marlborough Mile include Liz Davidson Park for aviation, the Quays for heritage and culture, Adam’s Place for climate and the Sun, Bythell Place for viticulture, Market Place for agriculture and Stadium 2000 for aquaculture.

Blenheim Business Association chairperson Lynette Rayner said the group was really excited to see some of the installations “pop up” around town, and to see what “the Marlborough Mile is going to look like”.