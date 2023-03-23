Roads into Picton's ferry terminal closed following chemical spill

Fire and Emergency has closed all roads into Picton’s ferry terminal after a chemical spill.

An unknown chemical spill has closed all roads into Picton’s ferry terminal in Marlborough.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to reports of a chemical spill around 2.15am on Thursday.

FENZ shift manager Jill Higgison said crews remained at the scene shortly after 6.30am.

“They’re still there investigating, and we’re not actually sure what it is.”

Higgison said all roads into the Picton terminal had been closed.

On Wednesday morning, all Cook Strait ferries were cancelled because of 5m swells, while debris had washed up on Wellington's South Coast.

The service resumed Wednesday afternoon with the Wellington to Picton Aratere sailing at 3.35pm.