Roads into Picton's ferry terminal reopen following chemical spill

Kaitiaki, Straitsman and Kaiarahi ships are parked at the Interislander Picton wharf after a chemical spill.

Picton’s ferry terminal has returned to its usual business after a chemical spill closed all roads into the area.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to reports of a chemical spill around 2.15am on Thursday and all roads were closed while the incident was investigated.

A Port Marlborough spokesperson said at 9.30am all operations including ferries, rail and port operations had now recommenced.

The roads had also reopened.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said in a written statement the Aratere and Valentine ships were running on schedule but the Kaiarahi was delayed overnight due to the incident.

The Kaiarahi 8.45am sailing out of Wellington was expected to depart early afternoon and customers booked on the ship would be contacted directly, he said.

“The ferry terminal and rail yard was temporarily closed due to a possible chemical leak from a customer’s dangerous goods container.

“The emergency response plan was activated and the area was cordoned off to ensure no harm until the leak was further investigated.

“After a thorough check of the container and consultation with the customer, it was determined everything was safe and normal operations resumed at 7.30am.”

FENZ shift manager Jill Higgison said at 10am crews from the Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade and Nelson command unit had finished their investigation about 8am.

Higgison said absorbent was used on the chemical, but crews were unable to confirm what the chemical was.