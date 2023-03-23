Two transported to hospital, one lane closed following serious crash in Marlborough

A person is in serious condition after a car crash on State Highway 1.

A person is in a serious condition and one lane of State Highway 1 has been closed following a car crash in Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Lake Grassmere around 2am on Thursday.

A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said one person was transported to Nelson Hospital by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter in a serious condition.

By 9am, the patient was in a stable condition.

Another person was treated at the scene and transported to Wairau Hospital.

A police media spokesperson said the serious crash unit had been advised and the northbound lane remained closed.

Inquiries were ongoing.