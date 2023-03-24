Death of man found near Marlborough river 'not suspicious'

A rāhui is in place over a section of the Te Hoiere awa.

The death of a man found by a Marlborough river is not suspicious, police say.

On Thursday, a body was discovered by the river near Pelorus Bridge after a member of the public alerted police about 10.10am.

On Friday a police media spokesperson said the death had been referred to the coroner.

“The death does not appear to be suspicious.”

The spokesperson confirmed the body found was a man.

Ngāti Kuia Trust posted on its Facebook page a rāhui was in place on the Te Hoiere awa, from Pelorus Bridge to Totara Flat.

“We ask that whānau steer clear of this part of the awa for now and we will update everyone as we receive information,” the post said.

David Johnson, general manager of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia, said a kaumātua had completed a whakawātea (blessing) at the site on Thursday afternoon.

Pelorus Bridge, on State Highway 6, is a popular swimming spot halfway between Blenheim and Nelson, and its cafe and campground is popular with tourists and locals.