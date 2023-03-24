Rāhui in place at Marlborough river after body found

A rāhui is in place over a section of the Te Hoiere awa.

A rāhui is in place at a Marlborough river after a body was found.

On Thursday, a body was discovered by the river near Pelorus Bridge after a member of the public alerted police about 10.10am.

Ngāti Kuia Trust posted on its Facebook page that a rāhui was in place on Te Hoiere awa, from Pelorus Bridge to Totara Flat.

“We ask that whānau steer clear of this part of the awa for now and we will update everyone as we receive information,” the post said.

READ MORE:

* Body found by river near Pelorus Bridge in Marlborough

* Climate Action Week: Restoring the mauri to our special places

* Iwi returns weed-choked site to native wetland



Police were investigating the circumstances and on Friday morning were not able to comment further.

David Johnson, general manager of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia, said a kaumātua had completed a whakawātea (blessing) at the site on Thursday afternoon.

Pelorus Bridge, on State Highway 6, is a popular swimming spot halfway between Blenheim and Nelson, and its cafe and campground is popular with tourists and locals.