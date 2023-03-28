We don't know who the Blenheim Banksy is, but we do know who it isn't

It's cool, it's fun, it helps "liven up" the CBD. For the most part, people in Blenheim are enjoying the Banksy-esque street art popping up around town.

For the record, it’s not the Blenheim Business Association.

“But we’re as intrigued as everyone else,” says chairperson Lynette Rayner.

For several months now, Banksy-esque street art has been popping up around Blenheim’s town centre; mostly down alleyways, but sometimes on the sides of shops and cafes.

Some have been in more adventurous locations, like the side of the old movie house, which required – one would think – a bit of climbing or a ladder.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A man walking a sheep on the side of the old movie theatre, on Maxwell Rd, was one of the first ones to go up.

So, for the most part, people in Blenheim are quite impressed, and appreciate the effort.

Rayner said the spray-painted stencils had got people talking, but stressed some of the talk was wide of the mark.

“It’s not us, but I’d be quite keen to talk to the artist ... We are always interested in having a catalogue of people that [we] can come back to.”

The association in 2021 started a mural project that saw large murals painted on the sides of buildings – but with permission from the landlords.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A boy catches a little blue fish, like the ones often seen beside drains, on the side of Red Hot Fashions, on Charles St.

That project kicked off with the Sean Duffell-SwiftMantis kārearea collaboration across two storeys on the side of the UFS Pharmacy on High St. Duffell was well-known in the Wellington street art scene but had moved to Marlborough, while SwiftMantis was brought in from Palmerston North.

Rayner believed people were getting the Banksys mixed up with that project.

“The fact that we did do a mural run, people think it’s an extension of the BBA stuff.”

But the anonymity of the Blenheim Banksy offered something new, something cool and fun, which helped “liven up” the CBD, Rayner thought.

“It’s got people wondering where that came from.”

The real Banksy was an anonymous street artist in the United Kingdom known for his distinctive stencilling. His works, which have since appeared around the world, were often seen as political and social commentary.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The stencil on the side of Frank’s Oyster Bar and Eatery has the name, or initials, Ket beside it. Is this a name the artist goes by?

Frank’s Oyster Bar and Eatery, on Scott St, had a stencil of a hooded man walking a dog. It was accompanied by the name or initials Ket.

Frank’s owner Sam Webb said it was “nice to see bits and pieces sneaking into back alleys”.

Street art could sometimes get “pigeonholed” as graffiti, but he thought it was fantastic.

It was obviously very Banksy, but “a lot of time and effort has gone into making it”, he said.

“I think the council should get behind it and talk to landlords and business owners to promote it and give people walls. It adds colour and vibrancy, and it’s fun.”

Webb hadn’t spoken to his landlord about the one on the side of the building.

“I'm sure if he was against it, he would have been out with the paint brush and roller. I think it’s positive. We haven’t had anyone in the restaurant anyway saying ‘that’s disgusting’. I’d be happy if the whole alley was done. It’s just cool to see.”

Webb wondered what all the sheep were about.

Maybe it was a “dig at our agricultural tendencies”, or was it about “doing something different ... not part of the pack”. Webb wasn’t sure.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Herb and Olive customers have been taking pictures of the street art on the side of the cafe.

Herb and Olive owner Richard Barton said customers had been taking pictures of the piece on his High St cafe.

Barton said the artworks added “a bit of vibe” to Blenheim, and people seemed to be enjoying them.

Barton, too, thought he had recognised a bit of a theme, but with birds – maybe “magpies” – rather than sheep. A few of the pieces had smaller birds beside larger pieces.

His landlord didn’t know anything about the Herb and Olive one, and was going to remove it when Barton told him, but then he realised Barton wasn’t complaining.