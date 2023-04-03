Potholed Picton street 'basically SH1, as of Monday' as ferry traffic rerouted

Wayne Coley says Kent St needs a “proper seal”, especially as it becomes the check-in route for all ferry traffic.

Picton’s Kent St isn't officially State Highway 1 “on pen and paper”, but as work to redevelop the town’s Interislander ferry terminal ramps up this week, it may as well be, according to residents.

From Monday, all ferry traffic will use the already-potholed thoroughfare to access check in, as Interislander passenger vehicles are diverted that way in a “milestone” moment for the redevelopment project.

Bluebridge and Interislander’s commercial traffic already use the route leading to Lagoon Rd.

And while authorities say truck numbers won’t change, and it’ll just be a “few more cars”, residents see an already dire situation going from bad to worse.

Wayne Coley has lived close to the corner of Broadway and Kent for more than 20 years – long enough to remember when Kent St was previously the route for ferry traffic.

But times had changed, and there were “some pretty massive caravans around these days”, he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF From Monday, the logging trucks on Kent St will be joined by ferry passengers taking their cars across Cook Strait.

“It’s just the volume is going to increase significantly ... This will be State Highway 1.”

The Waitohi Picton ferry precinct had to be redeveloped by 2025, when the first of two new diesel-electric Interislander ferries arrived. A new terminal was needed in Wellington too, to handle the larger Cook Strait ferries, which were replacing Interislander’s current fleet that had been plagued by problems of their own this summer. The new terminals and ferries were part of the $1.45 billion Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) Project.

Waka Kotahi regional manager infrastructure delivery Jetesh Bhula said changing the course of SH1 through Picton, from Auckland St to Kent St, was being looked at, but no decision had been made. Those plans went as far back as 2015.

“This will need more careful consideration as part of the ongoing project and long-term changes being made to the roading network in Picton for the iReX project,” Bhula said.

Residents weren’t totally against Kent St becoming SH1, as they thought that might lead to more permanent solutions for their pothole problems.

Coley said the larger ferries would mean “more people, more cars”, and that Kent St needed a “proper seal”.

“They need to take this top off and rebuild it properly.”

Fellow Kent St resident Terry Gledhill agreed, and thought something would have been done ahead of Monday, when passenger vehicles were sent their way.

“At the moment ... it’s treated as SH1,” he said. “It basically is SH1, as of Monday ... But it’s not officially SH1, on pen and paper.

“I suppose it would have more priority [if it was SH1]. If the road was smooth, it wouldn’t be an issue, [but] there are so many sunken trenches ... and potholes.”

Gledhill had lived on Kent St for three decades, and had never seen it so “appalling”. He had a pothole about 10 metres from his bedroom window. His house shook every time a truck went over the pothole.

“Everyone’s house shakes ... Kent St residents have had enough, they’re all jumping up and down [about it]. We’re just pushing s... uphill.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The pothole outside Terry Gledhill’s house, which keeps getting “bigger and bigger”.

Waitohi Picton project manager Harry Singh said there was “lots happening in the terminal area at the moment” as the iReX team got ready to start the main construction work around the middle of the year.

Moving the private vehicle check-in was a “critical part of those preparations” and a “big milestone”, Singh said.

“We need to shift operations to the west side of the terminal site, so that we can get on with work in the old marshalling yard area. It’s one of the challenges of creating a new ferry terminal environment alongside current operations.

“Safety is obviously paramount, and moving passenger vehicle check in to Lagoon Rd will help to reduce congestion around the lower Auckland St area, which gets busy with shuttles and visitors, especially in the summer season.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A new temporary terminal building for foot passengers is to open late May or June.

A new temporary terminal building had been built at the end of Auckland St for foot passengers and was to open late May or June. Work on decommissioning the old terminal building would start soon.

“There is a lot on, and we know it can be disruptive ... [but] this project is a game changer for creating a reliable, sustainable transport link between the South and North Islands.”

Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin said he thought it made sense to turn Kent St into SH1.

Until such time, Marlborough Roads would keep maintaining and resealing Kent St “as we would”, Murrin said.

And all Kent St residents could do was “keep sending emails” about the state of their road, Gledhill said.