BBC Earth showcases conservation efforts at the top of the south

Conservation efforts in the top of the South Island have been featured in the recent BBC Earth video on ways to solve the climate crisis. (File photo).

Conservation partnerships in the Marlborough Sounds have hit the international stage as BBC Earth releases a 12-minute video on how nature can help to solve the climate crisis.

The video is part of a wider effort by BBC Earth to share extraordinary stories from across the world as part of the Our Frozen Planet campaign.

As well as sweeping aerial footage of the Marlborough Sounds, and clips of bats, birds and seals, the video shows how a partnership between councils, iwi, and the Department of Conservation, called Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance, in connection with global non-profit Nature Conservancy, is achieving landscape-scale restoration at a pace they could not achieve alone.

The partnership worked with BBC Earth and the Moondance Foundation to produce the video posted on the BBC Earth Facebook page, which has over 17 million followers.

READ MORE:

* Column: Volunteers give endangered bats a chance to thrive

* Climate Action Week: Restoring the mauri to our special places

* Scientists gain greater insight into rare bat populations



The video featured Marlborough residents such as Te Hoiere Bat Recovery Project member Connor Wallace, who spoke about catching and tracking native bats, and Ruihana Smith of Ngāti Kuia who spoke about bringing balance back to ecosystems.

The video narrator said New Zealand’s unique landscapes and biodiversity was threatened by the effects of climate change, from warmer temperatures to extreme weather events and sea level rise.

Andy Brew/Stuff There are only around 15,000 left in the wild.

However restoring the biodiversity also made the environment more resilient to climate change. Healthy nature stored carbon and cleaned the air. During storms, wetlands could absorb flooding, and native plantings were better at holding riverbanks together, as seen after last year’s severe August floods.

David Johnston, general manager at Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia Trust, and co-chair of Kōtahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance, shared with the video’s international audience the Māori proverb, “ko au te awa, ko ta awa ko au – I am the river and the river is me”.

“We are direct descendants, relations, of our waters, of our forests and of our land. By bringing that worldview to everything we do, it makes you think a little bit different, in terms of how we need to care for ... look after and respect earth mother and sky father, and everything in between,” Johnston said.

“Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini – Together we are stronger.”

The video also showed the collective conservation efforts in Marlborough and Nelson through work by the Te Hoiere/Pelorus Catchment Restoration Project and Picton Dawn Chorus.

Nadine Taylor, Marlborough mayor, said it was great to share the region’s stories with the world, but there was still much work to be done to protect and enhance the natural environment.

SUPPLIED Te Hoiere/Pelorus River is the largest river catchment that flows into the Marlborough Sounds.

“Our region has suffered two major storms in the last two years - the evidence points to the fact that climate change is bringing more frequent and more intense rainfall events to our part of the world.”

The Marlborough District Council was a partner in the Te Hoiere/Pelorus Catchment Restoration Project, a landscape-scale restoration initiative.

Te Hoiere/Pelorus River was the largest river catchment that flowed into the Marlborough Sounds, and was identified as an exemplar catchment as a part of the Ministry for the Environment's At Risk Catchments programme.

It was also selected as the Department of Conservation’s 14 Ngā Awa rivers across New Zealand.

Taylor said healthy ecosystems were key to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“The Te Hoiere project is an exemplar project in New Zealand, and now it’s an example internationally of what can be achieved when we work together for landscape-scale transformation.

“As a member of the Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance, we know that our collective efforts are stronger than any one organisation.”