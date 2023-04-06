Truck and trailer carrying 10 tonnes of grapes rolls, closes SH1 in Marlborough

A truck has rolled blocking both lanes of SH1.

State Highway 1 in Marlborough is expected to be closed for several hours after a truck and trailer carrying 10 tonnes of grapes rolled early Thursday morning.

The crash happened south of Blenheim, at the bottom of Weld Pass, on a 45kph bend about 7.15am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the driver suffered moderate injuries.

”We had a truck and trailer on its side blocking both lanes. The load was 10 tonnes of grapes, and we were working with police and ambulance on a status three patient, he wasn’t trapped in the vehicle,” he said.

Supplied The truck and trailer was carrying 10 tonnes of grapes, with Marlborough in the middle of harvest.

In a written statement, Waka Kotahi said the incident, on the Seddon side of Weld Pass, was reported shortly before 8am and no local detours were available.

“The highway is expected to be closed for several hours while the crash scene is cleared.”

The statement said motorists travelling between Christchurch and Blenheim should delay travel or use an inland route through Lewis Pass.

The inland route will add around two hours to travel time.