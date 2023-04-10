Person dies after workplace incident near BP in Blenheim

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Blair Walklin says crews were called to “an injured male found underneath a truck”.

One person has died following a workplace incident in Blenheim.

Emergency services were called to Main St around 2am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Blair Walklin said crews were called to “an injured male found underneath a truck”.

“It's unclear how the person actually got there, but there is only one vehicle involved.

"It's unclear whether it was a crash of some sort."

Crews helped with scene protection.

A police media spokesperson said one person died at the scene.

“The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.”

A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said two ambulances were called shortly before 2am but were not needed for transport.

“Please refer all further inquiries to police.”