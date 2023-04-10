In Pictures: Classic Fighters return to the skies over Blenheim

After a gap of four years, the Yealands Classic Fighters Show made a triumphant return to Omaka Airfield in Blenheim with tens of thousands of people attending the three-day show.

One of the biggest events in the top of the South Island, the airshow brings an exciting array of classic and vintage planes in a unique display that can’t be seen anywhere else in the world. This included flights by the world’s only surviving Avro Anson able to be flown.

The crowds came from all over the world, excited to see the first airshow since 2019, with Covid-19 restrictions stopping two earlier attempts to hold it in 2021.

Despite the at-times cold weather on Friday and Saturday, they were not disappointed. With about 60 heritage aircraft performing throughout the three days, and with war re-enactments taking place, classic cars on display and bouncy castles firmly on the ground, there was plenty to keep their minds off the autumn chill.

Gavin Conroy, Omaka Classic Fighters’ chief organiser says it had been a great event with plenty to keep the crowds entertained. "The flying displays have been amazing, and we had a great crowd out at Omaka for the show."

Stuff’s visual journalist Anthony Phelps was there to capture the show and here are some of his favourite photos from the day.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Action in the skies with classic aircraft on the first day (practise) of the Classic Fighters Omaka 2023 show.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express A big crowd turned out after a four-year absence.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Classic Fighters show was last held in 2019.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Avro Anson bomber on the second day of the Classic Fighters Omaka 2023 show.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Harvards take to the sky.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Action from classic aircraft on day two.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express A military reenactment takes place.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express The view from the Avro Anson bomber as Bill Reid and Ryan Southam line up for its performance.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Trojans in formation on the final day.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Yak 52s on the final day of action.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express An Mk 9 Spitfire on display.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Waco biplanes over Blenheim.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express The view from the top of the WW2 Anson Avro bomber over the Omaka airfield.