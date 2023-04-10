In Pictures: Classic Fighters return to the skies over Blenheim
After a gap of four years, the Yealands Classic Fighters Show made a triumphant return to Omaka Airfield in Blenheim with tens of thousands of people attending the three-day show.
One of the biggest events in the top of the South Island, the airshow brings an exciting array of classic and vintage planes in a unique display that can’t be seen anywhere else in the world. This included flights by the world’s only surviving Avro Anson able to be flown.
The crowds came from all over the world, excited to see the first airshow since 2019, with Covid-19 restrictions stopping two earlier attempts to hold it in 2021.
Despite the at-times cold weather on Friday and Saturday, they were not disappointed. With about 60 heritage aircraft performing throughout the three days, and with war re-enactments taking place, classic cars on display and bouncy castles firmly on the ground, there was plenty to keep their minds off the autumn chill.
Gavin Conroy, Omaka Classic Fighters’ chief organiser says it had been a great event with plenty to keep the crowds entertained. "The flying displays have been amazing, and we had a great crowd out at Omaka for the show."
Stuff’s visual journalist Anthony Phelps was there to capture the show and here are some of his favourite photos from the day.