Marlborough pine nut business wins supreme food producer award

Pinoli Premium Pine Nuts took home the Supreme Winner award at the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards for 2023.

New Zealand’s top food producers “couldn't stop smiling” when they heard the news they'd won big at the national awards.

Andy and Barbara Wiltshire, owners of Pinoli Premium Pine Nuts, were named the supreme winners of the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards for 2023.

Barbara said the win was something they had been trying for since 2017.

“It’s a massive reward, we’re just absolutely thrilled and delighted. We’re such a small team, and it’s such an honour to be selected amongst such a selection of fine food producers.

“We just can’t stop smiling.”

The couple have a background in forestry and fine food so when they planted their first tree, they had every intention of turning it into something big.

“[Andy] planted the trees about 25 years ago, and we left them alone for 10 years before we got our first pine cone, and then we had to figure out what to do with them.”

Now the couple produce 13 tonnes of pine nuts a year from their plantation in Marlborough.

SUPPLIED Barbara and Andy Wiltshire, right, at their pine nut plantation in Marlborough.

A third of those are kept within the New Zealand market, while the rest is exported to Spain, Australia and soon Italy.

As well as being named Supreme Champion 2023, Pinoli Premium Pine Nuts was also awarded Farro Earth Champion.

“Part of the award we won is environment sustainability which we are very passionate about.

“We don’t use any water, we don’t use any chemicals, there are no fertilisers or sprays, and so we’re working towards going organic which will happen in the next couple of years,” she said.

Other winners included Marlborough’s Premium Game, which harvests problem wild game and turns it into quality cuts and won the Spirit of New Zealand Award recognising businesses that have shown outstanding Kiwi innovation and determination to produce food.

Other results: Emerson’s Paddock Champion: Moreish Organic Butchery; Seafood New Zealand Champion: Tora Collective Crayfish; Dairy Champion: he Whitestone Oamaru Blue from Whitestone Cheese Co; Marvellous Marketing Outstanding Sustainability Award: Raglan Food Co; Marvellous Marketing Outstanding New Product: Augustines of Central, Blackcurrants in Cassis; Free-From Champion: Little ‘Lato