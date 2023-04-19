Police release name of man who died in Blenheim workplace incident

Police have released the name of the man who died in a workplace incident in Blenheim on April 10. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

David Andrew Kempton, 48, from Rolleston, died after an incident at the BP petrol station on Main St on April 10.

David Andrew Kempton, 48, from Rolleston, died after an incident at the BP petrol station on Main St on April 10.

Emergency services were called to the petrol station about 2am that day and at the time a Fire and Emergency shift manager said “an injured male was found underneath a truck”.

Hato Hone St John and police were also called to the scene.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said “our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time”.