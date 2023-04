A car has crashed into a barrier in Ward, blocking State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 in Ward, between Ward St and Needles Rd, after a car collided with a barrier just before 7.30am on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the road was partially blocked, and three people received injuries.

The road reopened just before 9am.