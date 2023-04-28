Is a 'no opt-out' wheelie bin service fair?

Rārangi resident Bill Perrins says he’s perfectly happy with the current system, and doesn’t like that he can’t opt-out of the council’s new wheelie bin service.

Bill Perrins is “pissed off” for a couple of reasons.

One is the cost, the other is the principle.

His house has been roped into the Marlborough District Council’s new wheelie bin service, coming July next year, and he can’t get out of it.

The council has decided there is no opt-out option. But it has its reasons too.

So while Perrins says things like, “democratic New Zealand ... pfft, that’s gone”, the council says it is, in fact, looking after the majority – a majority that has been banging on about wheelie bins for years.

Perrins lives in Rārangi, a coastal settlement about 15 kilometres north of Blenheim. Rārangi doesn’t currently get council-provided kerbside collection, so residents out there go private, which “works extremely well”, according to Perrins.

Perrins uses Waste Management. He pays about $16 a pickup. His wheelie bin is 240 litres, and he puts it out every two to three months (it’s only him and his wife in the house).

Let’s say that’s four times a year, that’s $64 a year. To be safe, let’s say five times a year, that’s $80 a year.

Under the new council service, a 240-litre bin will cost the household $200 a year. But there are options.

A small 80-litre bin, which would probably do Perrins, will cost $140 a year and a standard 140-litre bin will cost $160 a year.

There will be one bin for waste and one for recycling, excluding glass, which will go in the crates already used by those who get kerbside collection. New crates will be provided to those new to the service. The rubbish and recycling bins will be collected week about.

To be fair, though, Waste Management has, for new sign-ups, discontinued the level of service Perrins gets – where customers can have their bin emptied as required. But some customers remain on that service. New sign-ups can get a 140-litre bin collected weekly for $360 a year, which works out at $180 fortnightly.

But for Perrins, even with a small council wheelie bin, it’s still a jump in cost – and he’ll have to put it out more often.

“The other thing is, this doesn’t come into play until next year ... Do you think that cost is going to stay the same? I bet it won’t.”

The council has tried to argue that people, especially those new to the service, also need to consider the amount of time and money they’re saving by not having to take rubbish (if they haven’t gone private) or recycling to transfer stations and community recycling bins.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A lot of the community recycling bins, like this one at Tuamarina, are “worn out and tired”, says deputy mayor David Croad.

These bins are dotted around rural Marlborough, including in Tuamarina near Rārangi, and will be replaced by a combination of the expanded kerbside service and some remote transfer stations.

“Where the bloody hell do you think we go shopping mate,” Perrins says of the supposed time and money saved, highlighting that people take regular trips into Blenheim anyway.

But it’s the principle of the no opt-out that really gets Perrins. It doesn’t give him the option of going elsewhere, to create competition.

Deputy mayor David Croad chaired the hearings panel that sat through two-and-a-half days of submissions after the proposal was put out for public consultation.

Croad spent much of Christmas and New Year tweaking the draft proposal, based off the 459 submissions. One of those tweaks, for example, is the three different bin sizes.

“That is the democratic process,” says Croad, who strongly believes the council has done what is right “for the region as a whole”.

The proposal had three key elements: switching to a wheelie bin service (instead of council bin bags); expanding the kerbside collection service; and reviewing the shared recycling bins.

While Croad says he “completely understands” where Perrins is coming from, “76% of the people that submitted on the plan said ‘we like it, just get on with it’.”

“Hardly a week or month goes by that someone in Renwick [doesn’t] say ‘when are we getting [kerbside collection]’.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff At one point, the Marlborough District Council even considered putting plastic liners inside kerbside recycling crates.

As for the no opt-out issue, Croad explains the council’s kerbside service is funded through a targeted rate. A targeted rate takes the total cost of a service and divides it by the number of recipients.

“If opt-outs were allowed, this would increase the cost to those remaining.”

It would be like letting some people out of “their portion of rates for the Stadium (the local leisure centre) or a sports park”, said Croad, who conceded “you’re never going to satisfy everyone”.

As for Perrins, it was “fait accompli – I believe that’s the expression”.

The council needs to hear from property owners on their chosen wheelie bin size by Sunday, April 30.