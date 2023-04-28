Options for Marlborough Sounds transport network available soon

Marlborough Roads Recovery Team members survey soil anchors between Portage and Black Rock, on Kenepuru Road after damage from flooding in 2021.

How a future-proofed transport network will look in the Marlborough Sounds should become clearer in June, Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor says.

Engineering consultancy company Stantec has been preparing a business case for the council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to fund the network.

Taylor said the council expected to be in a position to propose a preferred option for each of five areas in the Sounds: Rai Valley to French Pass, including Tennyson Inlet and D’Urville Island, Pelorus including Kaiuma Bay Rd, Kenepuru Rd and the outer Sounds, Queen Charlotte Drive; and Port Underwood.

“Stantec has advised us that each part of the Sounds has four or five options for road and marine transport,” Taylor said.

READ MORE:

* Flooding, slips a risk for school holiday travellers as weather warnings issued

* Council asks Government for $52m to fix Marlborough roads

* Survey on Marlborough's road recovery gets 900 responses



“The options look different in each area due to the diverse geographic conditions and underlying hazard susceptibility.

“However we want to further progress this work over the next few weeks so that we can bring a clear indicative option for each area to the public for the next phase of consultation, in mid to late June.”

Taylor said storms in 2021 and 2022 caused “hundreds of millions of dollars” of damage to the transport network.

“The Marlborough ratepaying community is unlikely to accept large rates increases to repair rural roads that may be subject to further severe weather events.

“We have to take a case to the Government via the Waka Kotahi business case process.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor says the work is complex.

“Unfortunately for affected homeowners and businesses in the Sounds, there is still a long way to go before we’ll have a fully-fledged, costed and funded plan.

“My hope is that the Government will come to the party and help us build a road and marine network that is far more resilient than the old one was.”

Taylor said the public were consulted earlier this year, with more than 500 attending meetings and 900 filling out a survey. Other stakeholders were also consulted.

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after a devastating storm. Video first published August 21, 2022.

“We plan to run drop-in meetings around the Sounds and in Blenheim and explain what we’re proposing, and the likely cost of each option,” Taylor said.

“Then the case will be made to Waka Kotahi for funding.

“I hope the Government will give serious consideration to a high financial assistance rate or a bespoke solution for the Sounds.”