Sunshine counter strikes Taranaki from the leaderboard

New Plymouth has taken out top sunshine hours for April, but not since the year started. (File photo)

The sun shone just enough on Blenheim to keep them out of last place for sunshine hours recorded in April.

The latest figures calculating sunshine seen across the motu have been released, with the city just scraping up enough hours to beat Auckland.

The Marlborough Research Centre released its latest Weather Data Summary for April 2023 on Monday, with some surprising results.

Data collected from the Blenheim Metrological Station showed that once again Blenheim recorded much lower sunshine hours during April than its normal rivals New Plymouth, Whakatāne and Richmond, Rob Agnew said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Blenheim’s sunshine counter in April was the lowest it’s been in the past four years, said Plant & Food Research Marlborough scientist Rob Agnew.

Angew, a scientist at Plant and Food Research Marlborough, said New Plymouth boasted 201.6 hours of sun, with Whakatāne coming in just behind with 194 hours, the data showed.

Tekapō and Levin were around the middle of the pack with 191.5 hours and 177.3 hours respectively.

Nelson was a shave behind Levin by four hours, but Blenheim couldn't keep up with those figures.

Blenheim’s sunshine counter was the lowest it’s been in the past four years, with the region barely breaking the 150 mark at 159.4 hours.

It’s the lowest count in the past four years, with the sun dropping by 80.2 hours since last April.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Blenheim has just scraped through with enough hours to beat Auckland this April.

Since April 2020, the counter hasn’t been below 200 hours, with 2020 showing 233.4 hours, 2021 seeing 210.6 hours and 2022 receiving 233.4 hours of sunshine.

It declined so much that Auckland almost overtook the region, but was just shy by 3.5 hours, Agnew said.

“Up until the final few of days of April Blenheim had a lower sunshine total than Auckland.

“However, right order was finally restored, and Blenheim squeaked in just ahead of Auckland.”

New Plymouth may have taken out the top spot for April, but it was no match for Cromwell when taking into account the past four months.

Cromwell was in first place with 973.8 hours of sunshine, beating out New Plymouth’s 965.3 hours by a mere 8.5 hours.

Supplied Cromwell had the highest number of sunshine hours for 2023 so far, with locals out enjoying the outdoors at places such as the Kiwi Water Park.

Blenheim was at the bottom of the pack again for local sunshine hours, with the past four months not giving the area an edge.

It was languishing in seventh place after the first four months of 2023, with 812.0 hours sunshine, Agnew said.

But the sun should have been enjoyed while it lasted as rainfall was on the horizon for the coming three-month period.

Niwa released its latest Seasonal Climate Outlook for May – July, which suggested rainfall would increase for most of the nation in the coming months.

For the coming three-month period, rainfall was likely to be normal or above normal in the north and west of the North Island and the north and west of the South Island.

For the east of the North Island it seemed rain would be fairly normal, but was likely to decrease for the east of the South Island.