Surface flooding and slips still possible, but less rain expected

In the Rai Valley on Friday morning, after the rain never came.

Surface flooding and slips are still possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous, despite the weather forecast improving in Marlborough.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for the top of the south on Thursday morning, with 250 to 350mm of rain forecast for Rai Valley between 6pm on Thursday and noon on Saturday. The rest of Marlborough was expected to get 120 to 170mm, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour.

But by Friday morning, with hardly any rain felt in Rai Valley overnight – 17mm in 24 hours – MetService had reduced the expected impacts of the heavy rain warning for Marlborough.

The warning had decreased from a 42-hour period to 29 hours from 7am Friday. The forecast in the Richmond and Bryant ranges decreased to expected falls of 150 to 250mm, with 100 to 150mm forecast for elsewhere in Marlborough.

READ MORE:

* Rai Valley 'geared up, ready to go' in case of weekend flooding

* Heavy rain warning extended across the top of the South

* Highway between Nelson and Blenheim remains closed as rain continues



Brian Paton, Civil Defence and emergency group manager, said it was relatively good news, but people should still take care.

“The rainfall will cause streams and rivers to rise. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

“Everyone can do their bit by checking the drainage around their home and clearing leaves from gutters and drains.”

Paton said the weather could cause travel disruption between Marlborough and Nelson, with possible flooding in the Rai, Pelorus and Wakamarina rivers and their tributaries. However peak flows in the Wairau River catchment were expected to be well below the mean annual flood level of 2000 cubic metres per second.

ANTHONY PHELPS/Marlborough Express Roadworks at Ronga Rd on Friday, after flood damage in August last year.

Meanwhile, an update from Waka Kotahi on Thursday night on the recovery work on Marlborough’s roads from the past two winters' flooding said crews in French Pass were continuing to remove spoil and debris from the Ronga Road slip site, 5.5km from the SH6 turnoff.

Works were also continuing to repair a roadside scour, at the Havelock Causeway, 200m from the SH6 turnoff near Havelock.

Culvert works would commence on Elie Bay Road from Monday, May 8, which will require daytime road closures. Works were planned to start next week at Kennet Bridge on Awatere Valley Road to undertake river training, weather permitting.

Are you ready?

Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

Is your emergency kit up to date? Make sure you have food and water to last three days, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed.

Do you have a plan? What would happen if the heavy rainfall happens during the day or at night? Make sure you are ready if the weather did turn bad.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.

In an emergency, call 111.

Go to http://getready.co.nz/ for more tips on how to prepare.