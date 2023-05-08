Burning meringues spark emergency callout to pavlova factory

Firefighters have been working to extinguish a blaze that has torn through a factory in Blenheim.

A scorched batch of meringues has prompted a full-scale emergency response and left a Blenheim business smoked out.

Crews were called to Elite Pavlova near the corner of Stuart and Kinross streets at 8.40pm on Monday after receiving reports of smoke coming from a commercial building.

At the scene, Murray Logan said it was “just a load of meringues that are burnt”.

Logan said the fire appeared to be contained to the oven, but the extent of the damage inside the factory was not clear yet.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Alex Norris said two crews had been called from Blenheim to the blaze at the factory.

Initially it had been difficult to access, but once they had, crews launched an “internal attack” to control the flames, he said.

Another two crews from Blenheim and Renwick were called to assist before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and contain it about 9.30pm, Norris said.

A police spokesperson said the streets had been cordoned off to traffic.