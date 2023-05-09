Ex-tropical cyclones to hit Marlborough more often as warmer seas open the door

It’s May, so why so warm and wet?

“I remember having a discussion with colleagues based in Hamilton and the Hawkes Bay about 20 years ago, and I said ‘ah no, the cyclones never come down to Marlborough’, but that’s all changed,” said Marlborough meteorologist Rob Agnew.

“With the warming ocean temperatures cyclones are starting to come further south,” he said.

Agnew was explaining the climate-related reasons why Marlborough had just experienced its warmest start to May in 27 years with the heavy rains that caused several of the region’s rivers, and plenty of Rai Valley residents' anxiety levels to rise over the weekend.

“The first days of May have been, essentially, 5.3C above the May average which is a massive difference.

“This warm wet weather is coming down from the tropics and because the ocean temperatures around New Zealand have been well above average, you’ll obviously get more evaporation and more precipitation as a result,” Agnew said.

Agnew said the mean temperature throughout the first week of May was 16.2C, 5C above the long-term average (LTA) of 11.2C, while the mean minimum overnight temperature during the same period was a whopping 7C above the LTA at 12.8C - equivalent to a balmy summer’s night in January.

According to data released by the Moana Project, a scientific research initiative formed to better understand coastal ocean circulation, connectivity and sea temperatures around New Zealand, the Cook Strait has been experiencing a moderate marine heatwave for several weeks, before spiking into a strong marine heatwave since the end of April.

On Tuesday, the sea temperature in the Cook Strait was 17.37C, almost 2C above the long-term average of 15.51C for the same time of year.

niwa Extreme warm and wet weather from the tropics is able to reach New Zealand more frequently due to the warming of the surrounding oceans.

And with the Tasman Sea also warming up, the conditions were ideal for ex-tropical cyclones to maintain their strength and travel further south than they had been able to 20 years ago.

Dr Julie Jakoboski, an oceanographer with MetOcean who works closely with the Moana Project, said there were many different factors behind the behaviour of tropical storms and cyclones, but the warming oceans around the country would likely increase the frequency and severity of storms making landfall in New Zealand.

“Even a half a degree of increase in sea surface temperature can result in stronger tropical cyclones,” she said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough meteorologist Rob Agnew said the warm start to May would be a benefit for pastoral farmers.

”If the sea surface temperature is extra warm, storms that do track towards Aotearoa are more likely to come with stronger winds and more rainfall by the time they reach us, compared to if the ocean temperature was not above normal,” she said.

“Since the frequency and severity of marine heatwaves in our area is increasing, there will be more available heat in the upper ocean to sustain tropical cyclones as they approach New Zealand, with increased rain and wind compared to when there is not a marine heatwave,” Jakoboski said.

Meanwhile, Agnew said the warmer autumn weather would affect different regional industries in different ways; some good, some not so good.

“Warmer temperatures over autumn and winter are becoming the new normal,” he said.

Supplied Marlborough’s Rai Valley has taken the brunt of several extreme weather events to hit the region in recent years.

“The only possible downside with warmer temperatures over the whole winter period for the wine or wider horticulture industry is that you get more pests surviving over winter if you don’t have such cold winter temperatures.

“From an agricultural perspective, the most benefit would be for the pastoral industry - we’ve had quite good rain and the soil moisture is pretty good,” he said.

Agnew said pastoral farmers in Marlborough were reliant on good grow conditions in the spring and in the autumn as summers tended to be drier, and the wet, warm weather would ensure plenty of good grass growth.

“The soil temperatures are also about 4C above average, so soil temperatures of 15C is very warm – grass growth doesn’t actually really stop until 8C or 9C, so pastoral farmers will have plenty of feed this winter,” Agnew said.