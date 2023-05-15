Marlborough wine brand receives coveted global certification

Josh Hammond of Tiraki Wines in the vineyard checking vines. The winery has achieved B Corp certification.

By working towards goals of sourcing local and being environmentally friendly, Tiraki Wines of Marlborough has become the first wine brand in New Zealand to receive a B Corp certification.

The globally recognised certification is run by America-based B Lab which assesses companies to find whether they reach standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The assessment is a year-long process.

“They look at every aspect of your business, where you buy from, the social impact, what you are doing for your community, whether you are donating to charity,” winemaker and co-founder of Tiraki Josh Hammond says.

“It’s fairly rigorous. They look at what you include in your business plan.”

Tiraki scored 102.5 overall under B Lab’s year-long evaluation. The median score was 50.9. In the community engagement section they scored 72.5.

Tiraki Wines had its origins in the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It was in 2020 as the world was going into lockdown. My father found himself without a job in the UK. Tyler (brother) had been in the United States and came back here. Chris (Pratt) had been in Shanghai, and he came back so Tyler and Chris were without a job.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Josh Hammond says Tiraki Wines is a family business.

The Hammond family has farmed Longfield Farm at Renwick near Blenheim since 1870. After developing the property into a vineyard at the end of the 1990s the Hammonds quickly acquired a high reputation for their Sauvignon Blanch and Pinot Noir, supplying some of the country’s most recognised and award-winning labels.

With the family firmly in the wine industry the idea of Tiraki was a natural fit, they had the grapes source, sister EllaRose joined as marketing director and with back-up from parents Lynne and Rob Hammond, Tiraki Wines was up and running.

“We’ve grown from there,” Hammond said.

“Chris is in Shanghai with his initial focus selling into China, and it’s continued in that part of the world and the last couple of years we’ve been selling in Europe. Tyler is in Amsterdam.

“The four of us talked about how we would wire the business, values are important to us, running a business in a more holistic way, socially and for the environment, not just by profits.

“We knew we wanted a business that would be mindful of its impact.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Hammond’s family has owned the property near Blenheim on which the vineyard is located since 1870.

The plan to gain B Corp certification grew out of a desire to break into the United States market.

“With discussions about getting into the United States where B Corp is more recognised, our consultant said B Corp would be good, it encompassed what we stand for.”

Sourcing all grapes for their Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc, (to be joined by Chardonnay this month) from the family property ticked the B Corp box for using local.

“We work with local companies as best we can, but it’s not completely easy to do. Labels and packaging can be hard to source.

“The wine label we use is made from recycled material, and we use plain packaging rather than those with a lot of inks and dyes. We’re moving to paper tape rather than plastic tape to close cartons.

“We wrap pallets in biodegradable plastic wrap. A number of other wine companies are doing it as well.”

The B Corp assessment looks at how companies treat employees.

“If a huge corporation was looking to gain B Corp some would require a lot of change. Small businesses haven’t as many layers needed to adapt. It helps us being a small team.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Plain packaging is used for Tiraki’s bottles of wine.

Hammond is viewing the future optimistically.

“Being a leader in the realm of the environment is important for us as a company, and we want to continue.

“Hopefully we can continue to grow and become a high member of the New Zealand wine industry. A lot of producers are now doing different things with other environmental certification.”

Tiraki’s mission is to: purchase 50% of cost base from local suppliers, donate 2% of annual revenues to local charitable organisations that support environmental conservation and/or underserved communities and work with local iwi to find ways to help develop and support economic development, education and employment