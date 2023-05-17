Body located by LandSar teams searching for lost tramper in the Richmond Ranges

LandSar teams were deployed by police from Motueka and Nelson to Hunters Hut on Tuesday after a 46-year-old tramper went missing in the area.

A body has been located in the Richmond Ranges after police deployed Land Search and Rescue teams to find a missing tramper.

“LandSar have located a body in the Richmond Ranges,” police said in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“Formal identification is yet to be completed, and as such no further information is able to be released at this time.

“Police will conduct enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.”

A police spokesperson said Petr Cech, from Czechia, was last seen on May 4 at Hunters Hut in Marlborough’s Richmond Ranges, on the Te Araroa Trail. His intentions were to head north to Tarn Hut.

Cech was reported missing by a fellow Te Araroa traveller who had been in contact with him on and off.