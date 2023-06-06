Mauri stone laid at new Blenheim campus sets foundation for the future

Marlborough Boys’ College Deputy Head Boy Adam Cairns, and Year 13 student Kaiziah Maru, cover the mauri stone with soil at the co-located colleges’ whatu mauri.

A mauri stone has been laid at Blenheim’s new co-located colleges’ campus as contractors prepare for the first phase of construction on the site.

Te Tātoru o Wairau is a multi-year project to co-locate Marlborough Boys’ and Girls’ Colleges on a shared campus, and to relocate Bohally Intermediate School to a new campus at College Park.

Pupils, parents and the community came together before sunrise to witness the whatu mauri ceremony for the Te Tātoru o Wairau project on Tuesday.

Peter Meihana, speaking on behalf of the iwi involved in the project, Rangitāne o Warau, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Ngāti Rārua, said the fire was lit and karakia was recited as the ceremony began.

“The kōhatu was taken to this place where the stone was going to rest, and our kaikarakia recited karakia that imbues that stone with mauri, with life force, and that’s to ensure a good build,” Meihana said.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Peter Meihana says laying a mauri stone is like health and safety compliance. (File photo)

“But what it’s also about is recognising that these things are more than just bricks and mortar.”

As a school was a place for young people to learn and grow, Meihana said it was important that the spiritual elements of the kura were balanced.

“Ceremonies such as we had this morning are extremely important,” Meihana said.

“In a spiritual way it’s health and safety.”

A group of students from Bohally Intermediate, Marlborough Boys’ College and Marlborough Girls’ College selected the mauri stone from Te Hoiere Pelorus River last year.

Eve Goodall-Cromarty/Supplied The mauri stone was selected by iwi, teachers and students from Marlborough Boys’ and Girls’ Colleges, and Bohally Intermediate, from Te Hoiere Pelorus River last year.

Marlborough Girls’ College Principal Mary-Jeanne Lynch said the whatu mauri was a significant milestone for the project Te Tātoru o Wairau.

“Along with iwi, it provided us the opportunity to reflect on those who have come before us and the possibilities ahead for our rangatahi.”

Marlborough Boys’ College Principal John Kendal said that being a part of the mauri stone’s journey from Te Hoiere to its new home symbolised the important relationship the schools had with iwi, and the commitment of the schools to deliver strong outcomes for generations of ākonga, or students.

Jim Tannock/Supplied Paora Mackie sounds the putatara at the co-located colleges’ whatu mauri.

“The whatu mauri was a good example of the project involving current students who were able to be part of the journey and lead the learning for their peers and teachers around whatu mauri tikanga,” Kendal said.

Ministry of Education’s hautū deputy secretary Nancy Bell was delighted that milestone was being marked.

Site works on an artificial hockey turf on the south-western corner of the colleges’ campus which was commissioned by the Marlborough District Council would begin soon.

Once the turf was completed, the new campuses will be built in a staged programme of works that is expected to take around six years to complete.

The schools will transition into new buildings as they become available over this time.