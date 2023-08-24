Te Kooti's Last Foray: a book that helped to rewrite history

Author of Te Kooti's Last Foray, Ron Crosby, traversed Te Urewera to uncover the truth behind the rescue of more than 200 Whakatōhea people. (File photo)

A historian has taken to the bush to uncover the truth about one of Aotearoa’s largest abductions.

Ron Crosby, also an outdoorsman and former barrister based in Marlborough, has written a variety of books delving into Aotearoa’s history, the latest being Te Kooti’s Last Foray, released on August 8.

In researching his latest book, the 74-year-old uncovered conflicting records of an 1870 incident during the New Zealand Wars, from rangatira (chiefs) from the Government’s Whanganui contingent, led by Major Kēpa Te Rangihiwinui, and from Lieutenant Thomas Porter from the Ngāti Porou contingent, led by Major Rōpata Wahawaha.

Crosby said he became fuelled by a need to uncover the truth – and that meant going off the beaten track, in Te Urewera in Hawke’s Bay, in the rohe of Ngāi Tūhoe.

It was the year that one of the most significant rangatira of the 19th century, Te Kooti Arikirangi Te Tūruki, was fighting against colonial forces.

On the run and seeking to challenge the Government’s authority, Te Kooti and his followers abducted 218 Whakatōhea people from Ōmarumutu and Ōpape, near Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty.

Supplied Historian Ron Crosby maps the account of Pākehā soldier Samuel Austin through Te Urewera to uncover the truth of one of Aotearoa's largest abductions.

He marched the group, mainly older people, women and children, through the rugged forest and river valleys of Te Urewera and constructed a pā called Waipuna, where they were later discovered and the Whakatōhea people were rescued.

They were saved by the Whanganui forces, but they were never credited, as Porter’s “day-by-day” diary tried to rewrite history in favour of his own contingent which was also pursuing Te Kooti, Crosby said.

Using the account of Samuel Austin, a Pākehā soldier with the Whanganui contingent, Crosby was able to follow their tracks to a tee, and confirm the true rescuers were not Porter’s group, as Porter’s diary didn’t accurately reflect the land or the locations of events.

“It meant going to the location numerous times, and following the footsteps of the Whanganui contingent, and seeing what was real and what wasn’t,” he said.

Supplied Ron Crosby retraces the journey to Waipuna Pā in Te Urewera.

After multiple hikes heading into the ngahere (forest), across 25 kilometres and going as high as 1350km above sea level, Crosby was satisfied Porter had tricked his superiors and many historians.

“It’s taken me two-and-a-half years wandering around through the bush, trying to verify on the ground these various accounts,” Crosby said.

“I have become convinced, absolutely, that Porter’s account was amiss, probably out of embarrassment that they didn’t have scouts out and were unsuccessful.”

Te Kooti’s Last Foray also featured annotated photographs, detailed maps and sketches by artist Stu Spicer who accompanied Crosby in his painstaking fieldwork, and together they pinpointed the location of Waipuna Pā, a site forgotten for 150 years.

Crosby said while he didn’t believe there were many cases of diary tampering throughout Aotearoa’s history, he hoped that his book would help to bring the truth to iwi who were impacted by Porter’s false narrative, as well as to historians.