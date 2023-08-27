Garage blaze draws multiple calls from concerned onlookers

A garage fire in Blenheim has sparked concern from onlookers. (File photo)

Firefighters were called to a fire that has tore through a garage in Blenheim on Sunday.

Crews from Blenheim and RNZAF Base Woodbourne were called to the garage fire on Litchfield St in Redwoodtown that sparked multiple 111 calls from onlookers on just before 1.30pm.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Ryan Dawson said the single standalone garage was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

No-one was in the garage and nearby buildings were not at risk of catching alight, he said.