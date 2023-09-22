New kitchen offers more 'culinary freedom' on Coastal Pacific rail service

The Coastal Pacific train ride from Christchurch to Picton takes in some incredible landscapes and from December 14 will be operating a brand-new kitchen carriage. (file photo)

The iconic Coastal Pacific scenic train has returned to the South Island’s east coast, with its brand-new kitchen set to offer a restaurant on rails this summer.

The train, which carries passengers between Christchurch and Picton, is currently running from Thursday to Sunday but from December 14 will start operating daily.

Great Journeys New Zealand general manager Tracey Goodall said the Coastal Pacific Scenic Plus dining experience would also kick off then, with its brand-new kitchen carriage providing a restaurant on rails option.

Goodall said the daily service was being introduced earlier than expected, due to demand.

“The Coastal Pacific already offers a range of short break packages, which encourages visitors to explore beyond the train and into Marlborough and Kaikoura.

“The new Scenic Plus dining experience is an exciting new offering, with a menu built upon ingredients sourced from these very regions.

Goodall said the new kitchen enabled its chefs more culinary freedom.

“Whether it’s topping up your drink, explaining the origins of your meal, or just pointing out unmissable landmarks, our Scenic Plus hosts will ensure you leave fulfilled in every sense.

“Customers will be treated to the experience of not only seeing and hearing the scenery but tasting it too.”

The Coastal Pacific is a key part of both the Kaikoura and Marlborough regional economies, giving visitors an insight into these stunning East Coast regions.

Destination Kaikoura’s destination manager Lisa Bond welcomed the return of the Coastal Pacific, which runs from September to April each year.

Having the Coastal Pacific train returning for the summer season was exciting, Bond said.

“The train offers an easy and comfortable way to travel between Picton and Christchurch, a perfect alternative for those who prefer to sit back and relax as they travel.”

Destination Marlborough acting general manager Tracey Green said the Coastal Pacific was one of the most scenic rail journeys in the world and the Scenic Plus product was next level in passenger service.

“Come and stay in Marlborough for a few days and soak up the summer vibes, events and our local activities.”