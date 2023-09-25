Climate advocate urges voters to put the environment first this election

Alex Phelps leads Blenheim’s climate rally at Riverside Park attended by nearly 50 people, including Climate Karanga Marlborough, Climate Action Marlborough and the Green and Labour parties.

As the election looms, a 16-year-old has taken matters into her own hands to help Marlborough voters choose the environment.

Alex Phelps led a rally for the climate on Saturday at Blenheim's Riverside Park hoping to spark conversations with locals about what she considered to be the most important issue facing Aotearoa and the world.

Phelps, alongside her friends from Climate Karanga Marlborough, Climate Action Marlborough, members of the Green Party, Labour’s Kaikōura candidate Emma Dewhirst and other supporters of the cause gathered to show climate change was still on the minds and in the hearts of Kiwis.

Phelps said taking action on climate change couldn’t be a token trend, it needed to remain in the public eye and in the government.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Alex Phelps leads Blenheim’s climate rally at Riverside Park.

“We’re at a really pivotal point in terms of climate action.

“If we don’t do something now then we’re just going to keep drawing it out and dragging it out, especially with the upcoming election where it could be between a government who wants climate action and a government where it’s not their top priority.”

To prepare, Phelps scoured every political party’s websites for information on their climate change action plans.

“I read over everyone’s climate change policies - which was a bit of a disappointing read I must admit.

“Part of the issue was finding climate change policies. Lots of the parties didn’t really have one [or] they didn’t say what they were going to do, just that they thought it was an issue or didn’t believe in it.”

Phelps understood that there were many issues on the minds of Kiwis, such as the economy. However, she said the issue of the climate crisis couldn't wait to be addressed seriously.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Phelps, left, listens as Catherine van der Meulen speaks at the climate rally.

“If we’re going to have storms and events like Hawke’s Bay that are going to be regular, or the roads in rural areas going out regularly due to storms and escalating environmental pressures, the economy’s going to get a lot worse than this if climate change continues to accelerate.

“I want them to understand that it may not feel like it now, but this is going to be a huge step in what side of history New Zealand is going to be on, whether we’re going to be a country that’s going to step forward and is taking the first moves to be better, or whether were going to be one of the followers and conform to what everyone else is doing.”