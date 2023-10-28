Garden Marlborough: New Zealand's superstar gourmet mushrooms

Adam Kubrock from The Mush Room Co, a farmers’ market favourite, shares his knowledge on three of his favourite fungi ahead of his workshops at Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough 2023.

OPINION: Most of us are probably familiar with the common Agaricus button and portobello mushrooms found in every supermarket across the country. But New Zealand is also home to a number of other delicious, nutritious, fantastic fungi to become acquainted with. Let me introduce you to a few local superstar gourmet mushrooms which you may not know.

Did you know that New Zealand has (at least) five different species of oyster mushrooms present!? Each one is unique, grows under slightly different conditions and varies significantly in texture as well as flavour.

The most commonly cultivated of the five species goes by the Latin name Pleurotus pulmonarius aka Phoenix Oysters. They are a wonderfully versatile mushroom which suit a very wide variety of dishes and cooking styles. They tend to have milder, nutty flavours and texture similar to moist chicken. If you are new to exploring the world of gourmet mushrooms they are the perfect starting point! I highly recommend trying deep-fried, breaded Oyster mushrooms.

Pekepekekiore aka Hericium novae-zealandiae grow throughout the beech forests of New Zealand. They have a unique, branched, coral-like structure with little, soft 'teeth' hanging from each arm. In the forest they appear like fuzzy, white coral shrubs up in the nooks and crannies of standing trees or on downed logs.

The structure and flavour of this mushroom is so unique that it provides amazing opportunity to really enhance your cooking. They tend to pack a punchy, powerful combination of earthy flavour with an inherent sweetness reminiscent of roasted root veggies. And they belong to a genus of mushroom being actively researched for the potential to benefit the human brain and nervous system. Peke are great when roasted and go swimmingly in savoury soups.

Tawaka aka Cyclocybe parasitica can be found in abundance in the wild of New Zealand where they prefer to grow on hardwood trees such as Poplar and Elm. Don't be frightened by the word 'parasite' in the name. While they can have a parasitic action on living trees it is understood to be relatively mild and host trees often live with Tawaka growing on them for decades.

The Tawaka enter the tree biome through areas of injury caused by weather or insects and tend to clean up the rotting wood around those wounds. So, perhaps it is more accurate to think of them a little bit more like tree surgeons? They grow in clusters with lovely velvety brown caps and robust stems. When harvested from the wild the stems can be a bit tough and dry but when cultivated are much more tender.

These are a rich mushroom with bold meaty, coffee and chocolate flavours. The caps have a plump, snappy texture and the diced stems can provide a lovely, slightly crunchy component to meals. Tawaka make for an amazing risotto and a easy way to boost your next pasta with mushroom sauce.

And the great news is that each of the mushrooms in this brief are cultivable! So reach out to your local mushroom farmer or watch for upcoming workshops in order to get your hands on them as well as other exciting New Zealand mushrooms.

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.